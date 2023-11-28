Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Georgia

36 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,846
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€218,647
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€293,956
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€209,888
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€146,684
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€129,601
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€125,495
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
€87,605
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,504
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€158,785
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the side of a mountain with panoramic views o…
€150,846
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€244,830
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
€218,647
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
€178,058
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
€154,339
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€213,584
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€130,906
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,511
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Adlia, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,511
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 235 m²
€218,647
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 244 m²
€244,830
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 244 m²
€154,339
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€293,956
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 272 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€198,572
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 185 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€261,675
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€151,941
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€223,000
