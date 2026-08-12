Cottages for sale in Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage

Cottages in Georgia

;
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
44
Batumi
35
Samtskhe-Javakheti
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
Premium Premium
Cottage 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Telavi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Telavi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and bright cottage for sale in the suburb of Batumi - Gonio (behind the fortress "G…
$230,000
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Shekvetili, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage for sale on the coast, just 300 meters from the famous magnetic sand beach in the ac…
$99,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
An unfinished three-storey house is for sale. The land area is 663 m2. The status of the lan…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment, providing a stable grow…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chaisubani, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chaisubani, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
A compact, very rationally designed new residential building with partial renovation is for …
$215,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and bright cottage for sale in the suburb of Batumi - Gonio (behind the fortress "G…
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, apartment complex adjacent to passenger buildings 6 and 7. A…
$49,500
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$117,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.A complex of elite townhouses an…
$440,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.A complex of elite townhouses an…
$440,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
We present a country complex in the style of Barn!The village is an architectural project th…
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Open the door to the luxurious world of prestigious accommodation in Batumi. We present to y…
$228,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate near the Botanical Ga…
$176,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation area with a delight…
$168,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 6 rooms in Bakuriani, Georgia
Cottage 6 rooms
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story cottage for sale in Bakuriani Area: 127 sq m in black frame condition Location…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation area with stunning …
$154,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$117,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Borjomi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, near the 6th and 7th passenger buildings Total - 3 rooms, 2 …
$51,700
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go