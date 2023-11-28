Cottages for sale in Georgia

UAE
36 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
87 m²
2
€150,846
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
208 m²
3
€218,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
151 m²
3
€293,956
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
5
4
227 m²
€209,888
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
3
3
179 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€146,684
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
158 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€129,601
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
3
3
153 m²
Genesis Cottage — is an elite cottage village located in the picturesque corner of Adjara, s…
€125,495
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
132 m²
2
€87,605
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
2
2
103 m²
1
€68,504
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
128 m²
€158,785
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
3
1
107 m²
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the side of a mountain with panoramic views o…
€150,846
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
244 m²
€244,830
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
3
1
235 m²
€218,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
244 m²
€178,058
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
235 m²
€154,339
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
151 m²
2
€213,584
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
151 m²
2
€130,906
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
179 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,511
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Adlia, Georgia
4
3
191 m²
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views on the Blac…
€182,511
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
235 m²
€218,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€244,830
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
244 m²
€154,339
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€294,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
180 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia. A com…
€293,956
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
272 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€198,572
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
185 m²
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€261,675
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
185 m²
2
We present to you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promis…
€151,941
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
4
5
203 m²
3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
1
2
Properties features in Georgia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
