  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Georgia

Abkhazia
239
Tbilisi
236
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
49
Batumi
13
340 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€273,767
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Leave a request
Established business 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
€136,883
Leave a request
Established business 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
€73,004
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Leave a request
Hotel 69 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 69
Area 2 378 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,48M
Leave a request
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Leave a request
Hotel in Georgia
Hotel
Georgia
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€2,97M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kvariati, Georgia
Commercial
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 4
4 star hotel Hotel rooms - 15 with the prospect of adding 9 more rooms Guaranteed income -…
€1,83M
Leave a request
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Merisi, Georgia
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€593,161
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvirike, Georgia
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room with double glazed windows, in city center, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 room with double glazed windows, in city center, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€182,511
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
€78,024
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€273,767
Leave a request
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
584 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
€905,986
Leave a request
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€456,278
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€593,161
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
€657,040
Leave a request
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair in Saguramo, Georgia
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair
Saguramo, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,10M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€547,534
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
For sale 4-star hotel in a tourist and recreational recreation area in Mahinjauri. The hotel…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 908 m²
Ready-made hotel located in Sarpi, in one of the most unique places of recreation in Georgia…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Area 500 m²
Hotel for sale in Batumi. Excellent location, fresh building and recently updated cosmetic r…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Area 964 m²
Investment project for sale in Mahinjauri - HOTEL! Area 963.9 m2, sauna, jacuzzi, pool, bar,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. Old city. 263 sq.m, first floor of a residential building, two…
€337,646
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 16/41
A 56.55 sq. m 1-bedroom unit fully furnished with the standards of international branded Hot…
€155,135
Leave a request
Hotel 100 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 100
Area 5 200 m²
Number of floors 11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,95M
Leave a request

Property types in Georgia

hotels
offices
investment properties
