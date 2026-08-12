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Сommercial property in Georgia

;
Tbilisi
190
Batumi
74
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
160
Kakheti
11
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396 properties total found
Residence 47 m² in Kobuleti, Georgia
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Residence 47 m²
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/32
$140,220
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Developer
KBK
Languages
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Hotel 49 m² in Batumi, Georgia
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Hotel 49 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$266,222
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International Property Alerts
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Commercial property 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
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Commercial property 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/1
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$121,600
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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TekceTekce
Large Private Property & Active Rental Business in Central Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Large Private Property & Active Rental Business in Central Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
Turnkey Guest House Business for Sale in Tbilisi Exceptional investment opportunity to pu…
$1,05M
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Languages
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HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA in Batumi, Georgia
HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Profitable Business by the Sea – Invest in the Future! We offer you a fully…
$550,000
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Commercial property 250 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 250 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/27
Commercial area for sale in a modern residential complex that stands out with its high-quali…
$399,520
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Commercial property 321 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 321 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 321 m²
Floor 3/27
Commercial area for sale in a modern residential complex that stands out with its high-quali…
$545,870
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Commercial property 215 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 215 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/27
Commercial area for sale in a modern residential complex that stands out with its high-quali…
$344,320
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Hotel 44 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 44 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Description of object: This stylish and well-maintained 2-room apartment is located in a mod…
$98,598
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 109 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 109 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial space 109.4 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island Ba…
$548,420
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Hotel 54 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 54 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Description of object: This bright 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a modern a…
$116,162
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 197 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 197 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial space 197.42 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island B…
$987,000
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Hotel 27 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 27 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Description of object: This new, fully furnished and equipped studio is located in Sunrise R…
$51,606
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 51 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 51 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Description of object: This high-quality 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a mo…
$134,656
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 75 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 75 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: This beautifully renovated duplex apartment with two bedrooms is loca…
$182,665
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 175 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 175 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 175.09 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Islan…
$875,450
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Hotel 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: This luxurious one-room apartment is located on the 16th floor in one…
$108,395
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: This brand-new one-bedroom apartment is located in the renowned Metro…
$134,645
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 36 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 36 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Description of object: This modern studio apartment is located on a high floor of the Bagrat…
$91,056
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 32 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: This modern and very well-maintained studio apartment is located in a…
$72,475
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 123 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 123 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 123.15m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Island…
$615,000
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Commercial property 117 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 117 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 58
Commercial premises 117.41 m2 with sea view (free layout) in First Tower - Ambassadori Islan…
$587,060
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Commercial property 105 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 105 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
A retail store on Gvirila is for rent, with 9 years remaining on the lease.
$150,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 112 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 112 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
$207,335
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 70 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 70 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
$98,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Residence 83 m² in Kobuleti, Georgia
Residence 83 m²
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/32
$271,524
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Commercial property 115 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 115 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
$165,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 34 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 34 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$60,025
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Hotel 101 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 101 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$566,480
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Commercial property 85 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 85 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$233,578
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский

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