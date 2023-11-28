UAE
Realting.com
Georgia
Commercial
Commercial real estate in Georgia
Abkhazia
239
Tbilisi
236
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
49
Batumi
13
340 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
7
200 m²
2
€273,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
22
960 m²
2
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Established business 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
90 m²
3
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
€136,883
Recommend
Leave a request
Established business 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
1
1
100 m²
3
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
€73,004
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
14
650 m²
5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
26
1 350 m²
4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
69
2 378 m²
9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
26
1 580 m²
7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
40
2 400 m²
8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
11
10
640 m²
5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Georgia
2 500 m²
4
€2,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kvariati, Georgia
1 030 m²
4
4 star hotel Hotel rooms - 15 with the prospect of adding 9 more rooms Guaranteed income -…
€1,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€593,161
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 room with double glazed windows, in city center, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
1
1
50 m²
1
€182,511
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
45 m²
1
€78,024
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
120 m²
1
€273,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
20
2
584 m²
2
584 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
€905,986
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
8
300 m²
4
€456,278
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10
350 m²
€593,161
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
12
2
400 m²
4
€657,040
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair
Saguramo, Georgia
2
800 m²
1
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
11
600 m²
3
€547,534
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
964 m²
For sale 4-star hotel in a tourist and recreational recreation area in Mahinjauri. The hotel…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
908 m²
Ready-made hotel located in Sarpi, in one of the most unique places of recreation in Georgia…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
500 m²
Hotel for sale in Batumi. Excellent location, fresh building and recently updated cosmetic r…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
964 m²
Investment project for sale in Mahinjauri - HOTEL! Area 963.9 m2, sauna, jacuzzi, pool, bar,…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
263 m²
1
Commercial premises for sale. Old city. 263 sq.m, first floor of a residential building, two…
€337,646
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
56 m²
16/41
A 56.55 sq. m 1-bedroom unit fully furnished with the standards of international branded Hot…
€155,135
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
100
5 200 m²
11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
