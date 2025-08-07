Apart hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio.
You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions.
Buyback guarantee!
Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years!
Price:
- 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per year!
- 1/4 of a room from 78,724 USD income - from 7,872 USD per year!
- Entire room from 275,364 USD income - from 27,536 USD per year!
We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch of the hotel.
That is, you start earning the next day after full payment.
Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua is a unique twenty-story hotel with spa functions, an aqua zone and a panoramic restaurant on the roof.
The hotel is part of the Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio complex, the first complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and the largest infrastructure - 90 objects on 15,000 m2, which makes it attractive for tourists all year round, regardless of the season.
3 room categories:
Standard
- Room 31.2 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
- Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.
De Luxe
- Room 50.9 m2 - 51.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
- Each room has a view of the sea and mountains.
Luxe
- Room 44.8 m2 - 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
- Spacious balcony, Each room has a panoramic view of the sea.
In the rooms:
- Wardrobe
- Bed
- Desk
- Work chair
- Bedside tables
- Chest of drawers
- Side table
- Living room sofa (deLuxe and Luxe layouts)
- Terrace furniture
- Mirrors
- Telephones
- TV
- Electronic safe
- Iron and ironing board
- Hairdryer
- Electric juicer
- Toaster
- Kettle
- Coffee machine
- Hob
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Microwave
- Dishes, Cutlery
- Bed linen, Bathrobes, Slippers
Complex infrastructure:
- 12 restaurants, cafes, bars
- 7 swimming pools
- SPA
- Fitness center
- 2 sports grounds
- Children's playgrounds, playrooms, cafes and clubs
- Children's park
- Rope town with trampoline and climbing wall
- Conference hall
- 4 meeting-room
- Coworking
- Mini golf
- Bowling
- Cinema
- Billiards
- Library
- Chess tables
- Bike and electric scooter rental
- Board games
- Wine house
- Tasting room
- Chacha-house
- Banquet hall
- Bath complex
- Wine therapy and herbal medicine center
- Charcot shower
- Salt rooms
- Jacuzzi
- Massage rooms
- Artesian spring
- Branded photo zone
- Souvenir shop
- Markets and eco-shop
- Parking
- Helipad
Location:
- Gonio resort village
- To the sea - 400 m
- To the center of Batumi - 14 km
- To the airport - 8 km
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.