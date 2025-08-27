Apartment in a new building Archi Ramada Batumi

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25
Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as well as by its diverse hotel services. In the aparthotel you will find a swimming pool, restaurant, bar, lounge, casino, fitness center and spa zone, children's area and conference rooms.
The apartments in the 30-storey aparthotel are fully renovated, furnished and equipped. The balconies offer panoramic sea views. Buying an apartment in Archi Ramada Batumi is the best investment, as the company provides a full range of apartment rental services. Archi Ramada Batumi boasts a great location, next to the new boulevard. The aparthotel has all the conditions for an ideal holiday and is a source of additional income throughout the year for apartment owners.
Batumi, Georgia
