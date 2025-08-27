  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Archi Ramada Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
$2,000
ID: 20808
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

About the complex

Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as well as by its diverse hotel services. In the aparthotel you will find a swimming pool, restaurant, bar, lounge, casino, fitness center and spa zone, children's area and conference rooms. The apartments in the 30-storey aparthotel are fully renovated, furnished and equipped. The balconies offer panoramic sea views. Buying an apartment in Archi Ramada Batumi is the best investment, as the company provides a full range of apartment rental services. Archi Ramada Batumi boasts a great location, next to the new boulevard. The aparthotel has all the conditions for an ideal holiday and is a source of additional income throughout the year for apartment owners.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

