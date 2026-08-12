Residential properties for sale in Georgia

Georgia is attractive to investors due to the low cost of housing in the country and the simplified procedure for purchasing real estate with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. High rental yields and no transaction taxes make real estate in Georgia country a profitable asset.

Advantages of buying real estate in Georgia

The simplicity of registration when buying property for sale in Georgia is that you only need a foreign passport. Registration of property rights is often closed in a couple of business days.

Key benefits include:

Affordable prices. The cost of housing in Georgia is lower than in many European countries, which allows you to purchase a spacious Georgian apartment or house without huge expenses.

The cost of housing in Georgia is lower than in many European countries, which allows you to purchase a spacious Georgian apartment or house without huge expenses. The possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Purchasing an object worth more than $ 100,000 opens the way to a residence permit.

Purchasing an object worth more than $ 100,000 opens the way to a residence permit. High profitability. Renting out housing in tourist areas brings up to 10-15% per annum.

Renting out housing in tourist areas brings up to 10-15% per annum. No unnecessary taxes. There is no purchase tax, and the annual payment for ownership is minimal.

Real estate prices in Georgia

The cost of housing in Georgia depends on the region, type of property and its condition. On the primary market, you can buy property in Georgia in residential complexes with sea or mountain views, but they are often more expensive than housing on the secondary market.

The average cost per square meter in the country is about $800–$1000, and, for example, a small studio of 30 m² will cost $25,000–$35,000, and a spacious house in the suburbs - $70,000–$100,000. The secondary market is cheaper, especially in small towns, where prices start at $500 per square meter.

Average property prices in Georgia:

Category Average price per m² (USD) Studio (30 m²) in the country 800–1000 House in the suburbs (in the country) 700–900 Resale (in the country) 500–700 New building in Tbilisi 1100–1300 Resale in Tbilisi 900–1100 New building by the sea in Batumi 1000–1200 Resale in Batumi 800–1000 Apartment in Kutaisi 600–700 Apartments in Gudauri 850–1000

Popular cities and regions of Georgia for buying a home

There are many options for those who want to buy a home in Georgia. The most popular city is Tbilisi — the capital with a rich history and developed infrastructure. Both new buildings and secondary housing in old areas are popular here.

Other popular cities:

Batumi. A resort town on the Black Sea coast, ideal for vacations and renting.

A resort town on the Black Sea coast, ideal for vacations and renting. Kutaisi. A quiet city with a mild climate and low prices.

A quiet city with a mild climate and low prices. Gudauri. A ski resort for lovers of active recreation.

Features of purchasing housing in Georgia

The process of purchasing housing in Georgia for foreigners is as simple as possible. To buy real estate in Georgia, you only need a passport, and the transaction is registered at the House of Justice in a few hours. There are no taxes on the purchase, and the annual property tax does not exceed 1% of the value of the property and is paid only if there is income in the country.

To register, you will need a sales contract in Georgian and your language, as well as payment of a state fee (from $ 17 to $ 64 depending on the urgency). Foreigners can purchase any residential and commercial properties, except for agricultural land.

If you plan to invest more than $100,000, you can contact an accredited appraiser. He will accurately determine whether the estimated value of the property meets the threshold for obtaining a Georgian residence permit.