Residential properties for sale in Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
1909
Abkhazia
1323
Tbilisi
1281
Batumi
609
Chakvi
4
Guria
3
Kobuleti
3
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
3
3 427 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,785
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79636571806 5457097m@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of…
€36,673
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/6
€52,289
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5/6
€26,099
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/6
€30,662
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
€37,415
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/18
€52,928
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tsavkisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive offer! Villa for sale in Tsavkisi, a cozy place near Tbilisi. The total area is 36…
€866,928
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Next Address is a new project from Next Group, located in the heart of Batumi at the Heroes’…
€34,035
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,985
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! A house for sale in a prestigious diplomatic area, with modern high-quality…
€1,00M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zahesi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zahesi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! In one of the most prestigious diplomatic settlements of Tbilisi, a high-te…
€1,27M
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,454
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€97,826
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 15/17
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 91 m2 in a new business class building …
€164,260
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/11
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60 m2 in a premium new building in the Sa…
€141,446
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agaraki, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/9
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 42 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
€91,256
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/40
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTO…
€39,970
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€323,351
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
€57,194
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€75,888
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,522
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€56,213
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,407
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/16
Exclusive offer! For sale a four-bedroom apartment of 165 m2 in a new business class buildin…
€431,639
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 54m2 in a premium new building. Mtatsmind…
€109,507
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 6/8
Exclusive offer!  For sale a 201 m2 penthouse in a business class house Green Hilltop Tbi…
€351,334
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/15
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
€182,511
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 16/17
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 73 m2 in a new building in the immediat…
€134,146
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 13/16
€153
