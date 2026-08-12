Residential properties for sale in Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential

Property for sale in Georgia

;
Tbilisi
1857
Kutaisi
3
Rustavi
8
Batumi
559
Show more
6 842 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Premium Premium
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$397,287
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
Premium Premium
Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
$385,000
VAT
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
Premium Premium
Cottage 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/18
The studio is for sale in the OPTIMA complex under construction in a black frame with a scre…
$45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Premium Premium
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/4
Rare Opportunity: Exclusive Designer Apartment in the Premium Tbilisi Hills Complex 📐 Total…
$455,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
It.Is Realty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale apartment with a separate bedroom with sea and mountain views. The premium complex …
$53,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale.Apartment with a separate bedroom overlooking the sea and mountains. The premium co…
$52,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$92,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Schuchmann Wines Château Villas & SPA is a wine resort with 120 ha vineyards, winery, hotel,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Telavi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Telavi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 27/29
Apartment for sale in Saburtalo on Gazapkhuli Street, 89 sq m. The apartment has 2 bedroom, …
$213,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/4
$398,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/1
$145,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/1
$242,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$306,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
4 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/17
#Sold in Batumi!Pushkina Street, 1624+1165 sqm15th floorNice renovation.Four bright bedrooms…
$358,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 29/54
✨ Alliance Privilege – life at the height of the sea!Spacious studio for sale in one of the …
$100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Club house FRIENDS HOUSE - Makhinjauri, resort suburb of BatumiFor sale stylish studio in …
$42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/11
🔥 Urgent sale!Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Kobuleti, on Shota Rustavel…
$65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 16
68 m² apartment in Batumi, Georgia, 20 m from the sea, floor 16, fully furnished and rental …
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/27
Mountain view.The complex is located in the area of New Boulevard, just a 5-minute walk from…
$39,500
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
UP UP
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 9/11
OFF-MARKET PANORAMIC PENTHOUSE – URGENT OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME Vake LOCATION A truly unique…
$795,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
6 bedroom house in Evdoshvili St, Georgia
UP UP
6 bedroom house
Evdoshvili St, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Historical Estate for Sale in Central Gori, Georgia. High Investment& Commercial Potential! …
$257,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Georgia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Georgia is attractive to investors due to the low cost of housing in the country and the simplified procedure for purchasing real estate with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. High rental yields and no transaction taxes make real estate in Georgia country a profitable asset.

Advantages of buying real estate in Georgia

The simplicity of registration when buying property for sale in Georgia is that you only need a foreign passport. Registration of property rights is often closed in a couple of business days.

Key benefits include:

  • Affordable prices. The cost of housing in Georgia is lower than in many European countries, which allows you to purchase a spacious Georgian apartment or house without huge expenses.
  • The possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Purchasing an object worth more than $ 100,000 opens the way to a residence permit.
  • High profitability. Renting out housing in tourist areas brings up to 10-15% per annum.
  • No unnecessary taxes. There is no purchase tax, and the annual payment for ownership is minimal.

Real estate prices in Georgia

The cost of housing in Georgia depends on the region, type of property and its condition. On the primary market, you can buy property in Georgia in residential complexes with sea or mountain views, but they are often more expensive than housing on the secondary market.

The average cost per square meter in the country is about $800–$1000, and, for example, a small studio of 30 m² will cost $25,000–$35,000, and a spacious house in the suburbs - $70,000–$100,000. The secondary market is cheaper, especially in small towns, where prices start at $500 per square meter.

Average property prices in Georgia:

Category Average price per m² (USD)
Studio (30 m²) in the country 800–1000
House in the suburbs (in the country) 700–900
Resale (in the country) 500–700
New building in Tbilisi 1100–1300
Resale in Tbilisi 900–1100
New building by the sea in Batumi 1000–1200
Resale in Batumi 800–1000
Apartment in Kutaisi 600–700
Apartments in Gudauri 850–1000

Popular cities and regions of Georgia for buying a home

There are many options for those who want to buy a home in Georgia. The most popular city is Tbilisi — the capital with a rich history and developed infrastructure. Both new buildings and secondary housing in old areas are popular here.

Other popular cities:

  • Batumi. A resort town on the Black Sea coast, ideal for vacations and renting.
  • Kutaisi. A quiet city with a mild climate and low prices.
  • Gudauri. A ski resort for lovers of active recreation.

Features of purchasing housing in Georgia

The process of purchasing housing in Georgia for foreigners is as simple as possible. To buy real estate in Georgia, you only need a passport, and the transaction is registered at the House of Justice in a few hours. There are no taxes on the purchase, and the annual property tax does not exceed 1% of the value of the property and is paid only if there is income in the country.

To register, you will need a sales contract in Georgian and your language, as well as payment of a state fee (from $ 17 to $ 64 depending on the urgency). Foreigners can purchase any residential and commercial properties, except for agricultural land.

If you plan to invest more than $100,000, you can contact an accredited appraiser. He will accurately determine whether the estimated value of the property meets the threshold for obtaining a Georgian residence permit.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Georgia

Georgian Citizenship in 2025: Birth, Marriage, Naturalization, Investment Programs
Georgian Citizenship in 2025: Birth, Marriage, Naturalization, Investment Programs
Georgia’s Real Estate Investment Boom: First All-Inclusive Resort, Man-Made Island, and Rising Prices
Georgia’s Real Estate Investment Boom: First All-Inclusive Resort, Man-Made Island, and Rising Prices
Georgian Real Estate Market: Current Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgian Real Estate Market: Current Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Expert Market Review
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Expert Market Review

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Georgia

What is the average real estate prices in Georgia?

For a square of Georgian housing they ask from 500 to 2000 euros. Maximum prices are set for new apartments and houses in the capital - Tbilisi and in popular resorts.
Real estate prices in Georgia in the old stock are 10-50% lower. Inexpensive housing is also sold in villages and villages, at the excavation stage.

What requirements must be taken into account by foreigners planning to buy real estate in Georgia?

To purchase housing, foreigners must have a valid passport. No other documents are required.
Foreigners can buy all types of real estate, with the exception of agricultural land. They are available for purchase only to citizens of the country.

Where is the best place to buy housing in Georgia?

Many liquid properties are presented in Tbilisi and in popular resort areas in Batumi, Kobuleti, Borjomi. Apartments and houses purchased here are suitable for personal residence and rental.
If your budget does not allow you to make a purchase in these places, you can consider Kvariati and Kutaisi. A lot of inexpensive real estate is sold here on the primary and secondary markets.
Realting.com
Go