  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  Residential complex Moma liv

Residential complex Moma liv

Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
;
25
ID: 23343
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  City
    Tbilisi
  Metro
    Marjanishvili (~ 1000 m)
  Metro
    Tavisuplebis Moedani (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

💡 The Perfect Space for Living and Working!

 

🏠 Moma Liv is a modern development company offering premium-class residential properties where every detail is meticulously thought out. We combine unique architecture with cutting-edge construction technologies to make your home not only a place to relax but also a convenient environment for work. ✨

 

🌟 Why Choose Moma Liv?

• 🛋️ Smart Layouts: Thoughtfully designed spaces where every square meter works for your comfort.

• 🌱 Eco-Friendliness and Energy Efficiency: Because we care about your health and the environment.

• 🏞️ Extensive Infrastructure: Playgrounds, sports areas, relaxation zones, and walking paths for the whole family.

• 🔒 Total Security: 24/7 surveillance and security for your peace of mind.

• 🚗 Convenient Parking: Underground parking spaces for your car.

• 🎨 Stylish Common Areas: Cozy lobbies, waiting zones, and modern coworking spaces for comfortable work or meetings with colleagues.

• 🏋️‍♂️ Fitness Center: For those who prioritize an active lifestyle.

• 🧖‍♀️ SPA Zone: Saunas, swimming pools, and the perfect atmosphere for relaxation.

• ☕ Everything Within Reach: Shops, cafes, and key infrastructure are just steps away.

 

💬 Moma Liv is more than just a home; it’;s a lifestyle for living and working! 🏡

 

Create your unique space where comfort, safety, and functionality are harmoniously combined. 💻✨

 

📞 Contact us today and start a new chapter of your life with Moma Liv! 🌟

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

