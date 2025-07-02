Residential complex Sarajishvili

A modern residential complex characterized by quality infrastructure and environment. The concept of the complex is aimed at creating a calm and comfortable living environment for residents. The territory, in addition to residential development, will also accommodate various entertainment and relaxation spaces, sports and children's playgrounds, as well as recreational areas. The residential complex includes four apartment buildings, office and retail premises, supermarkets, medical facilities, cafes, and other necessary infrastructure, which will ensure the creation of a comfortable living environment.
Layouts
Infrastructure
Saradzhishvili district is characterized by a developed infrastructure. Various commercial and social facilities are located here, which makes it an attractive place to live. In addition, the presence of a metro station provides residents and guests of the district with convenient access to other parts of the city. In recent years, the district has seen the active construction of new residential complexes, which indicates its development and growing popularity among the citizens.