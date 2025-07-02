  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Sarajishvili

Residential complex Sarajishvili

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$42,500
18
ID: 25472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Tengiz Sheshelidze Street
  • Metro
    Sarajishvili (~ 300 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

About the complex

A modern residential complex characterized by quality infrastructure and environment. The concept of the complex is aimed at creating a calm and comfortable living environment for residents. The territory, in addition to residential development, will also accommodate various entertainment and relaxation spaces, sports and children's playgrounds, as well as recreational areas. The residential complex includes four apartment buildings, office and retail premises, supermarkets, medical facilities, cafes, and other necessary infrastructure, which will ensure the creation of a comfortable living environment.
 

Layouts

  • Studio - area from 36.9 m2 / price from $44,300
  • 1-bedroom apartment - area from 43.6 m2 / price from $52,300
  • 2-bedroom apartment - area from 75 m2 / price from $90,000
  • 3-bedroom apartment - area from 107.1 m2 / price from $109,900

 

Infrastructure

  • Aesthetics Center 
  • Cafe & Restaurant
  • Pharmacy
  • Supermarket
  • Children's entertainment zone
  • Parking 
  • 24/7 security system
  • Green areas for recreation


Saradzhishvili district is characterized by a developed infrastructure. Various commercial and social facilities are located here, which makes it an attractive place to live. In addition, the presence of a metro station provides residents and guests of the district with convenient access to other parts of the city. In recent years, the district has seen the active construction of new residential complexes, which indicates its development and growing popularity among the citizens. 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.6
Price per m², USD 1,200
Apartment price, USD 52,300
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 75.3
Price per m², USD 1,195
Apartment price, USD 90,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 107.1
Price per m², USD 1,026
Apartment price, USD 109,900
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 43.6
Price per m², USD 975
Apartment price, USD 42,500

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

