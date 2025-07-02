Tourist complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.

Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Radisson Blu Residences offers a unique opportunity to invest in branded residences that combine luxury and high income potential.

This project provides first-class comfort and elegance, and the Radisson Blu name guarantees prestige, making it an ideal choice for investors who want to combine sophisticated living with reliable financial investments.

The apartments are commissioned with a turnkey renovation, the exclusive design of which is developed according to the international standards of the Radisson hotel chain.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 14% per annum!

2nd room categories:

Studios

Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.

Rooms with one bedroom

Room from 50.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

SPA center

Miniature garden with plants

Children's playground

Private beach

Outdoor heated pool

Restaurant with a terrace

Bar and lounge area on the roof

Underground parking

Conference hall

Reception

Casino

Fitness center

Location:

Resort village Gonio

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.