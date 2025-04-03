  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tianeti Municipality

New buildings for sale in Tianeti Municipality

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Ezo
Apartment building Ezo
Vedzatkhevi, Georgia
from
$1,600
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go