Monthly rent of houses in Georgia

Tbilisi
19
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
4
Batumi
3
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
5
28 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Area 875 m²
3 bedroom villa for rent in Tbilisi, koshigora. the house has pool, huge yard and is fully f…
$2,800
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Mukhiani in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Mukhiani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 80 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Mukhiani, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, …
$900
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Gantiadi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Gantiadi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale three-storey house in walking distance from the sea and the city center.A completel…
$2,700
per month
Leave a request
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
00995557100075 for rent VILLA DIDI DIGHOMI HUPERTI STR. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 240 m² h…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 200 sq.m. private house for rent in Tskneti, on Vazha-Pshavela str, 5 rooms, 3 bed…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 360 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 1, located on 500 sq.m.…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 120 sq.m. private house for rent in Krtsanisi, on Gorgasali str, 4 rooms, 3 bedroo…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi 7 in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi 7
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 350 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 7, on G. Chokheli str, …
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
A two -story villa is rented out in a picturesque place on the mountain, in the Benza area. …
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Mtskheta, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Mtskheta, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 170 sq.m. privated house for rent in Mtskheta region, Lelubani, 5 rooms, 3 bedroom…
$800
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
109177 4 Bedroom rent in Tbilisi Didi Dighomi . Contact us for more information, our agents …
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Saguramo, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 297 sq.m. beautiful modern private house with all comfort in Saguramo, 6 rooms, 4 …
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 240 sq.m. private house for rent in Vake, on Tabidze str, 6 rooms, new renovated, …
$3,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Natakhtari, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Natakhtari, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 330 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Natakhtari, 6 rooms, 4 bedroom…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Digomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 262 sq.m. private house for rent in Digomi village, on Takaishvili str, located on…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Okrokana in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Okrokana
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 250 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Okrokana, near Mtatsminda park…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Mtskheta region in Saguramo, Georgia
House for rent in Mtskheta region
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied new-constructed 300 sq.m. private house for rent in Saguramo, Navdaraantkari, loca…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house for rent, located within the city limits in a scenic mountain area. The propert…
$1,900
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Tskneti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 300 sq.m. private house for rent in Tskneti, on Tsereteli str, located on 2000 sq.…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Okrokana in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Okrokana
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 280 sq.m. private house for rent in Okrokana, located on 1000 sq.m. land, 4 rooms,…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Lisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Lisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
2-storied 280 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent on Lisi, Tkhinvala, 7 rooms, 4 be…
Price on request
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Shindisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Shindisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 250 sq.m. private house for rent in Shindisi, on Tabidze str, located on 1000 sq.m…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
00995557100075 for rent house for rent in saburtalo gamkrelidze str 4 320 m² 5 bedrooms …
$3,300
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for Rent Within the City — Long-Term This townhouse is located in a quiet, gate…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 250 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi 7, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms,…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
00995557100075 House for rent didi dighomi tarieli str. 19 house 280 m² yard 500 m² 3 b…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
House for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-level modern 4-storey villa for rent in Krtsanisi, 886 sq.m., 7 rooms, with all comfort,…
$25,000
per month
Leave a request
House for rent in Lisi in Lisi, Georgia
House for rent in Lisi
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
00995557100075 for rent villa lisi kechakmadze str (near beritashvili) house 290 m² yard…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
