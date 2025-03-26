A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profitable investment opportunity. The project features three-story townhouses with mountain views, private gardens (300 m²), swimming pools, parking, and spacious basements that can be transformed into wine cellars or recreational areas. The concept is based on the unique “Farm to Table” philosophy, giving residents direct access to organic products and wine produced within the complex. Each resident has access to their Georgian vineyard with 50 vines and the opportunity to receive 150 individually labeled bottles of wine annually. There is also the option to create a personal wine brand, join an exclusive wine club, and use a private wine cellar and winery.
The project offers key investment advantages, including obtaining a Georgian residence permit, high rental income potential, and participation in the fast-growing agritourism and eco-living trend. In addition, owners benefit from exclusive discounts and privileges at the Wine SPA complex. This is a unique combination of living close to nature, wine tourism, and modern comfort. It represents a reliable investment with strong growth potential, ideal for permanent living, vacation, or generating stable passive income.