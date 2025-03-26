  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$265,000
14 1
ID: 25689
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Kakheti
  • Region
    Telavi Municipality
  • Village
    Kisiskhevi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profitable investment opportunity. The project features three-story townhouses with mountain views, private gardens (300 m²), swimming pools, parking, and spacious basements that can be transformed into wine cellars or recreational areas. The concept is based on the unique “Farm to Table” philosophy, giving residents direct access to organic products and wine produced within the complex. Each resident has access to their Georgian vineyard with 50 vines and the opportunity to receive 150 individually labeled bottles of wine annually. There is also the option to create a personal wine brand, join an exclusive wine club, and use a private wine cellar and winery.


 

Townhouse Layout:

  • 3-bedroom townhouse & basement — area from 285,8 m2 / Price from $265,000

 

Infrastructure & Leisure:

  • Horse riding club & horse rentals
  • Eco-restaurant with organic Georgian cuisine
  • Private chef
  • Swimming pool and relaxation zone
  • Outdoor gym
  • Volleyball court
  • Mini golf
  • Children's play area and pool
  • Park and landscaped garden
  • Helicopter landing pad

     

Services & Amenities:

  • Concierge service
  • 24/7 technical maintenance
  • 24/7 security
  • Housekeeping and laundry
  • Private parking
  • Access to Wine SPA services

     

The project offers key investment advantages, including obtaining a Georgian residence permit, high rental income potential, and participation in the fast-growing agritourism and eco-living trend. In addition, owners benefit from exclusive discounts and privileges at the Wine SPA complex. This is a unique combination of living close to nature, wine tourism, and modern comfort. It represents a reliable investment with strong growth potential, ideal for permanent living, vacation, or generating stable passive income.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 285.8
Price per m², USD 927
Apartment price, USD 265,000

Location on the map

Kisiskhevi, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
Realting.com
Go
