Apartment in a new building White Square Kutaisi

Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
;
3
ID: 20913
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Imereti
  • City
    Kutaisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

About the complex

About the project A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street. This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas. The advantageous location makes it appealing for potential homeowners or investors. Additionally, the northern side of the project offers a scenic view of Bagrati Temple. Will Finish: December 2026 Address: Kutaisi, Lado Asatiani Street 96

Location on the map

Kutaisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go
