Apartment in a new building White Square Kutaisi

About the project
A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street.
This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas.
The advantageous location makes it appealing for potential homeowners or investors. Additionally, the northern side of the project offers a scenic view of Bagrati Temple.
Will Finish: December 2026
Address: Kutaisi, Lado Asatiani Street 96
Location on the map
Kutaisi, Georgia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return