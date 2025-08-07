Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,000
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27417
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Next Address is a premium multifunctional complex located in the heart of Batumi

An integral part of the new residential complex is its excellent location: the distance to the sea is 600 meters. Batumi International Airport is 4 km (10 minutes by car.)

The complex consists of 3 blocks of 29, 38 and 47 floors, including a total of 876 apartments - studios and one-bedroom apartments (1 + 1), ranging from 32 m2 to 88.5 m2. The lower five floors are given over to commercial premises and a business center.

The apartments are commissioned with a “white frame” finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a “turnkey” condition.

The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.

No% installments until 2028!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

2 categories of apartments:

  • Studios from 31.0 m2
  • One-bedroom apartments

Complex infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Lobby
  • Business center
  • Living room/meeting area
  • Outdoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurant, cafe, bar
  • Shops
  • Pharmacy
  • Children's playroom
  • Outdoor terrace
  • Underground parking

Location:

  • Batumi, Tbel Abuseridze street, 11.
  • To the sea - 600 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 2 km
  • To the airport - 4.5 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Ask all your questions
Back
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
