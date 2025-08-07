Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.

Next Address is a premium multifunctional complex located in the heart of Batumi

An integral part of the new residential complex is its excellent location: the distance to the sea is 600 meters. Batumi International Airport is 4 km (10 minutes by car.)

The complex consists of 3 blocks of 29, 38 and 47 floors, including a total of 876 apartments - studios and one-bedroom apartments (1 + 1), ranging from 32 m2 to 88.5 m2. The lower five floors are given over to commercial premises and a business center.

The apartments are commissioned with a “white frame” finish.

For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a “turnkey” condition.

The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.

No% installments until 2028!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

2 categories of apartments:

Studios from 31.0 m2

One-bedroom apartments

Complex infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Lobby

Business center

Living room/meeting area

Outdoor pool

Fitness center

Restaurant, cafe, bar

Shops

Pharmacy

Children's playroom

Outdoor terrace

Underground parking

Location:

Batumi, Tbel Abuseridze street, 11.

To the sea - 600 m

To the center of Batumi - 2 km

To the airport - 4.5 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.