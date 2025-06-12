Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Georgia

2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Area 875 m²
3 bedroom villa for rent in Tbilisi, koshigora. the house has pool, huge yard and is fully f…
$2,800
per month
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
00995557100075 for rent VILLA DIDI DIGHOMI HUPERTI STR. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 240 m² h…
$2,000
per month
