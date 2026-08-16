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New buildings in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Chakvi
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Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Show all Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–83 m²
Grand Millennium Kobuleti is the flagship luxury project on the Black Sea coast, combining branded residences and a five-star resort managed by the international network Grand Millennium Hotels & Resorts.Key advantages:- ✨Luxury-segment and international hotel brand.- 🌊The first coastline of…
Developer
KBK
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Show all Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$57,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Show all Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The complex is located on 13 hectares of closed, beautifully landscaped territory and is completely autonomous! Possible installments. First installment - 20% Full payment - until December 2026. Apartments with a kitchen, apartments with one and two bedrooms in an elite closed residential vi…
Agency
GulfStream
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IresIres
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Show all Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$41,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach. Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan. The project is …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Show all Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–72 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship project on the first coastline of the Black Sea, which opens a new chapter in the development of resort real estate in Georgia.This is not just a residential complex by the sea. It is a large-scale i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.7 – 72.3
140,220 – 391,864
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
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Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$63,258
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 31–106 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea.  The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 74.8
61,851 – 281,248
Apartment 2 rooms
74.5 – 106.1
186,912 – 281,248
Studio apartment
33.4 – 35.7
83,375 – 89,125
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Show all Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Show all Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$43,750
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 35
Area 35–83 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.4
62,200
Apartment 2 rooms
82.6
100,000
Studio apartment
35.0
43,750
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$156,763
The year of construction 2021
Area 35–107 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.9 – 88.4
106,713 – 180,824
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4
251,811
Apartment
35.0 – 38.0
66,328 – 88,886
Developer
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
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Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Show all Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$24,990
Number of floors 12
Residential complex comfort class Rustaveli 27 is located in the center of Kobuleti.From the 5th floor and above there is a view of the sea.Around the residential complex well-developed infrastructure - shops, restaurants, school and kindergartens.The sea is 450 meters from the house.Benefit…
Agency
GulfStream
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Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Show all Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$380,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, capitally built two-storey house and a newly built, detached building are sold .suitable for any kind of commercial activity.as a supermarket, so a modern kindergarten, currently the owners of this house and this bui…
Agency
Property of Georgia
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