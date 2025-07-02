  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
14
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27319
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Radisson Blu Residences offers a unique opportunity to invest in branded residences that combine luxury and high income potential.

This project provides first-class comfort and elegance, and the Radisson Blu name guarantees prestige, making it an ideal choice for investors who want to combine sophisticated living with reliable financial investments.

The apartments are commissioned with a turnkey renovation, the exclusive design of which is developed according to the international standards of the Radisson hotel chain.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 14% per annum!

2nd room categories:

  • Studios
  • Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
  • Rooms with one bedroom
  • Room from 50.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • SPA center
  • Miniature garden with plants
  • Children's playground
  • Private beach
  • Outdoor heated pool
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Bar and lounge area on the roof
  • Underground parking
  • Conference hall
  • Reception
  • Casino
  • Fitness center

Location:

  • Resort village Gonio
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Ask all your questions
