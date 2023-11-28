Houses for sale in Georgia

UAE
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
87 m²
2
€158,785
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79636571806
5457097m@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tsavkisi, Georgia
8
4
361 m²
1
Exclusive offer! Villa for sale in Tsavkisi, a cozy place near Tbilisi. The total area is 36…
€866,928
2
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
5
350 m²
2
Exclusive offer! A house for sale in a prestigious diplomatic area, with modern high-quality…
€1,00M
3
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zahesi, Georgia
8
4
500 m²
2
Exclusive offer! In one of the most prestigious diplomatic settlements of Tbilisi, a high-te…
€1,27M
2
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
6
3
130 m²
3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€323,351
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea. in…
€158,785
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,785
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€237,265
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€237,265
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
87 m²
2
€150,846
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
208 m²
3
€218,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
151 m²
3
€293,956
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Chalet
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
8
6
430 m²
3
3-storied 430 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi village, located on 220…
€273,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
9
3
1 770 m²
3
€2,28M
Batumi, Georgia
9
3
1 770 m²
3
€2,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
6
2
265 m²
3
€364,920
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
6
2
280 m²
3
€365,132
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
155 m²
2
€332,613
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
7
2
201 m²
3
€172,473
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
156 m²
3
€228,139
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€186,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€200,762
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
220 m²
€319,395
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
5
4
227 m²
€209,888
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
105 m²
€180,686
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
201 m²
€172,473
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
191 m²
€208,063
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
165 m²
€187,074
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
225 m²
€228,139
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
