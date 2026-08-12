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Houses for sale in Georgia

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Tbilisi
68
Batumi
32
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
285
Chakvi
15
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403 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$397,287
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
$385,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Schuchmann Wines Château Villas & SPA is a wine resort with 120 ha vineyards, winery, hotel,…
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Telavi, Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
Telavi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Evdoshvili St, Georgia
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6 bedroom house
Evdoshvili St, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Historical Estate for Sale in Central Gori, Georgia. High Investment& Commercial Potential! …
$257,808
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico is a premium townhouse with its own courtyard near the sea.300 mete…
$262,460
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a complex of premium townhouses in one of the most promising sub…
$190,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$133,200
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$219,784
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$202,068
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
La Villa — a new project that includes multifunctional premium residential villas.   Our goa…
$176,715
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The Riverside Home townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georg…
$125,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Secret Garden is a modern residential complex in the central district of Batumi, offering a …
$131,100
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
| 4. Hidden terrace for relaxation.   High-quality turnkey repair. Rehau windows, moisture-r…
$215,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$172,800
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$144,300
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$398,200
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4 bedroom house in 12, Georgia
4 bedroom house
12, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique house for sale in the heart of the quiet, cozy town of Poti on the Black Sea coast.…
$130,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Property types in Georgia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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