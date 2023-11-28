Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Georgia

villas
343
cottages
37
townhouses
47
467 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,785
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79636571806 5457097m@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tsavkisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive offer! Villa for sale in Tsavkisi, a cozy place near Tbilisi. The total area is 36…
€866,928
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! A house for sale in a prestigious diplomatic area, with modern high-quality…
€1,00M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zahesi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zahesi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! In one of the most prestigious diplomatic settlements of Tbilisi, a high-te…
€1,27M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€323,351
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,785
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,785
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€237,265
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,846
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€218,647
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€293,956
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Chalet in Kvirike, Georgia
Chalet
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 430 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Digomi village, located on 220…
€273,767
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,28M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
€364,920
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€365,132
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€332,613
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€172,473
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Batumi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
€228,139
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€223,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€186,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€96,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€200,762
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€319,395
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€209,888
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€180,686
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€172,473
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€208,063
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€187,074
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€228,139
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com

