Realting.com
Georgia
Land
Lands for sale in Georgia
275 properties total found
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
655 m²
655 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, good location, for building of priva…
€410,650
Plot of land
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3000 sq.m. land for sale in Tabakhmela, in 100 meters from the settlement, with beautiful views
€82,130
Plot of land
Orbeti, Georgia
900 sq.m. land for sale in Tetri Tskaro region, Orbeti, agricultural, at the road, there are…
€29,202
Plot of land
Saguramo, Georgia
5100 sq.m. land for sale in Saguramo, Arashenda village, agricultural, in 30 meters from the…
€255,972
Plot of land
Kaspi, Georgia
1400 sq.m. land for sale in Kaspi region, Teladgori village, agricultural, near the land the…
€26,829
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
5
2
4 500 m²
€365,022
Plot of land
Mtskheta, Georgia
1000 sq.m. land in Mtskheta region, Ereda village, near Dzalisi village, in 25 minutes by ca…
€30,114
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
450 sq.m. land for sale in Vake, on Marabda str, non-agricultural, with all communications, …
€319,395
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
495 m²
€160,000
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
802 m²
Non-agricultural land with commercial premises in the village of Thilnari. Thilnari – is a v…
€72,000
Plot of land
Shekvetili, Georgia
SOLUTION Land non-agricultural land 112256 sq.m The site is located in a resort village wit…
€16,43M
Plot of land
Gonio, Georgia
1 600 m²
€75,742
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi 8, on Kheoshvili str, non-agricultural, with communications
€410,650
Plot of land
Lisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, Lisi village, non-agricultural, in the settlement, wi…
€54,753
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
665 m²
665 sq.m. land for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near Mziuri park, for building of smal…
€456,278
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
1 741 m²
Hello. We offer you a plot of land of 1741 sq. m. Located at the address Batumigoris 13b. Pa…
€164,260
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 780 m²
1780 sq.m. land for sale in Chugureti, on Meunargia str, K2 - 2.5, for building of residenta…
€501,906
Plot of land
Tskneti, Georgia
819 m²
819 sq.m. land for sale in Tskneti, on Gagra str, non-agricultural, with the building premit
€209,888
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
€87,605
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
€45,628
Plot of land
Ozurgeti, Georgia
634 m²
634 sq.m. land for sale in Ozurgeti region, Kaprovani, near the sea
€31,939
Plot of land
Tskhluleti, Georgia
594 m²
594 sq.m. land for sale in Mtskheta region, Tskluleti, agricultural, with beautiful views
€13,688
1
Plot of land
Georgia
18 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
€319,395
Plot of land
Georgia
5 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! In Badiauri, S…
€214,451
Plot of land
Georgia
600 m²
Description: Urgently for sale residential land in Mtskheta, Na…
€63,879
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
€86,693
Plot of land
Georgia
1 000 m²
Description: 1000 m2 for sale immediately. Non-agricultural, co…
€77,567
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! for sale!!! Residential land in Tsavk…
€74,830
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 030 m²
With exclusive rights! 1030 m2 for sale immediately. Agricultur…
€103,119
Plot of land
Georgia
1 000 m²
Description: Commercial land for sale in Gudauri, near the rope…
€91,256
