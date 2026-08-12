Lands for sale in Georgia

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Lands in Georgia

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735 properties total found
Plot of land in Kvemo Natanebi, Georgia
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Plot of land
Kvemo Natanebi, Georgia
Area 56 866 m²
Several beautiful land plots for sale, not agricultural, for IWS we present to your attentio…
$2,56M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Plot of land in Kvemo Natanebi, Georgia
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Plot of land
Kvemo Natanebi, Georgia
Area 56 866 m²
We present for your consideration several excellent land plots for sale in the Ozurgeti dist…
$2,56M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Plot of land in , Georgia
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Plot of land
, Georgia
Land for Sale in Kinchkha, Georgia – Prime Investment Opportunity Near Okatse Canyon   …
$2,40M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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Plot of land in , Georgia
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Plot of land
, Georgia
$401
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Private seller
Languages
English
Plot of land in Chakvi, Georgia
Plot of land
Chakvi, Georgia
$200
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Sarpi, Georgia
Plot of land
Sarpi, Georgia
Area 2 500 m²
🌊 Superspecies plot of 2,500 sq.m. on the coast in SarpiA unique land plot is for sale in th…
$275,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
$130,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Chaisubani, Georgia
Plot of land
Chaisubani, Georgia
Area 6 676 m²
🌿 I'm a lander in the village of Chaisubani(Redom with Chakki, dorogé k nationalnomu parku M…
$167,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Bakuriani, Georgia
Plot of land
Bakuriani, Georgia
2501 sq.m. land for sale in Bakuriani, on Tavisupleba str, agricultural, in the settlement, …
$230,000
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Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
$195,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Khutsubani, Georgia
Plot of land
Khutsubani, Georgia
Kobuleti, a non-agricultural plot in a closed cottage village.All communications are connect…
$41,310
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Plot of land in Saguramo, Georgia
Plot of land
Saguramo, Georgia
🌟 Premium plot (2592 sq.m.) in the elite suburb of Tbilisi - SaguramoPrice: $350,000 ($135/s…
$350,000
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
English, Русский
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Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 2 401 m²
$360,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
A plot of agricultural land with a building permit is for sale in the city of Batumi. Lot 4422DL
$150,000
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Plot of land in Ortabatumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Area 2 503 m²
For sale is a large, view plot 15 kilometers from the center of the resort of Batumi. The pl…
$187,500
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Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
NELHOZ! Land in Kvariati - 300 m to the seaLocation: resort village of Kvariati, 5 km from t…
$135,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Saguramo, Georgia
Plot of land
Saguramo, Georgia
$35,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
$177,600
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Sarpi, Georgia
Plot of land
Sarpi, Georgia
A non-agricultural land plot fully prepared for construction is sold. The project is ready, …
$450,000
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Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
$130,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
Land for sale in the prestigious area of ​​Gonio!A flat plot of land with an area of ​​3,864…
$1,05M
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Grigoleti, Georgia
Plot of land
Grigoleti, Georgia
For sale is a flat, rectangular plot on the first line — just 50 meters from the beach. The…
$184,000
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Plot of land in Shekvetili, Georgia
Plot of land
Shekvetili, Georgia
$86,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
non agricultural land in Gldanula with project investmand land . 8544
$621,250
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Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
$32,000
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Plot of land in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Plot of land
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
NELHOZ! All $80/m2For sale flat plot of land near the mountain river in a picturesque locati…
$817,360
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
$3,40M
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Lisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Lisi, Georgia
Non agricultural land for sale near Lisi lake . you can build privet villa . 130438
$170,000
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Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
6000 sq.m. land for sale in Lisi village, non-agricultural, possible to sale of 1000 sq.m. o…
$900,000
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Plot of land in , Georgia
Plot of land
, Georgia
Area 1 873 m²
For sale: house and land
$38,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
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