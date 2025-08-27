  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Bakuriani 4Rest

Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$22,000
4
ID: 20851
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Samtskhe-Javakheti
  • Region
    Borjomi Municipality
  • Town
    Bakuriani

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Bakuriani 4Rest K. Tsakadze St. #32 Bakuriani 4Rest is a resort-type residential complex, which is located at the foot of mountain Kohta, on the edge of the coniferous forest, 500 meters away from the 25-year-old ski track, near the Kokhta - Mitarbi road. The complex includes: - 4 residential blocks - Open type parking lot - the protected area - Recreational area with children's playgrounds.

Bakuriani, Georgia
