Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio

Elite Hotel Complex 5* with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services from Wyndham Grand, created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total).

Residence layouts (turnkey)

Studio (Standard) - from 31.2 m² / Price from $254,500

1-bedroom (Deluxe) - from 50.9 m² / Price from $333,500

1-bedroom (Luxe) - from 44.8 m² / Price from $331,500

2-bedrooms (Duplex Deluxe) - from 80.6 m² / Price from $471,500

2-bedrooms (Duplex Luxe) - from 70.3 m² / Price from $542,000

2-bedrooms (Presidential Suite) - from 136.1 m² / Price from $1080,500

1/8 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $63,500

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

Profitability options

Guaranteed Income: 10-11% ROI per annum

Real Income: 15% ROI per annum

Capitalization: 30%/Year

Buyback option

Infrastructure

7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

12 restaurants, cafés & bars

2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

7 playgrounds & Children's Park

Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

Co-working & Banquet Hall

Cinema Hall & Bowling

Mini Golf & Billiards

Library & Chess Tables

Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

Wine & Phytotherapy Center

Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

Artesian spring

Markets and eco-store

Helicopter pad

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season.