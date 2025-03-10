  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS

Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$57,684
12/11/2025
$57,684
17/05/2024
$34,438
;
16
ID: 19745
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Village
    Tsikhisdziri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea

Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality management. VALOR HOSPITALITY is one of the leading global third-party hotel management companies, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. With 90+ hotels and resorts in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa, Middle East, CIS and South-East Asia.

Triplet towers preside over a lush, palm tree lined waterfront setting, overlooking the Black Sea as well as the ruins of the ancient Petra fortress, which dates back to the 6th century.

A unique blend of contemporary style and thought-through design of the towers reﬂect an ambience of understated elegance.

2800 sea-side residences in the three high rise buildings are connected by vast recreational facilities.

Britain, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS and Southeast Asia.

Location on the map

Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
