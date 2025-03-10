Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS

An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea

Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality management. VALOR HOSPITALITY is one of the leading global third-party hotel management companies, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. With 90+ hotels and resorts in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa, Middle East, CIS and South-East Asia.

Triplet towers preside over a lush, palm tree lined waterfront setting, overlooking the Black Sea as well as the ruins of the ancient Petra fortress, which dates back to the 6th century.

A unique blend of contemporary style and thought-through design of the towers reﬂect an ambience of understated elegance.

2800 sea-side residences in the three high rise buildings are connected by vast recreational facilities.

