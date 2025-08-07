  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$146,500
7
ID: 27450
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0013523
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Next Downtown is a residential complex located in the historic Old Town district.

The property combines centuries-old traditions and modern design, conveying the spirit of old Batumi. In the project, the historical façade is carefully preserved and harmoniously complemented by modern amenities.

Next Downtown is a 3-story building, the complex has only 17 residences, studios, apartments with one (1 + 1) and two (2 + 1) bedrooms with an area from 30.2 m2 to 87.7 m2 are available for purchase.

The apartments are commissioned with a “white frame” finish.

For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a “turnkey” condition.

The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.

Down payment 20%
No% installments for 17 months!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

  • Studios from 30.2 m2
  • One-bedroom apartments from 40.9 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 69.4 m2

Complex infrastructure:

  • Restaurant, cafe, bar
  • Shops
  • Open terrace
  • Underground parking

Location:

  • Address: Batumi, Revaz Komakhidze str., 1.
  • To the sea - 150 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 700 m
  • To the airport - 6 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

