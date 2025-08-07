Residential complex Apartments in the Next Downtown Batumi complex.

Next Downtown is a residential complex located in the historic Old Town district.
The property combines centuries-old traditions and modern design, conveying the spirit of old Batumi. In the project, the historical façade is carefully preserved and harmoniously complemented by modern amenities.
Next Downtown is a 3-story building, the complex has only 17 residences, studios, apartments with one (1 + 1) and two (2 + 1) bedrooms with an area from 30.2 m2 to 87.7 m2 are available for purchase.
The apartments are commissioned with a “white frame” finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase an apartment in a “turnkey” condition.
The management company provides full property maintenance, which makes living convenient and comfortable.
Down payment 20%
No% installments for 17 months!
Rental income of up to 12% per annum!
3 categories of apartments:
Complex infrastructure:
Location:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.