Residential complex Luxe Living

Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,100
from
$1,040/m²
;
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27178
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residential complex “MTZ Luxe Living” in Batumi, 27 Shartava Street, which was completed in 2024! This complex is ideal for both a comfortable life and successful investments. MTZ Luxe Living residential complex is located in the heart of Batumi, in one of the most attractive areas of the city. Thanks to the proximity to the sea and amazing views of the surrounding mountains, life here will be saturated with the beauty of nature. The residential complex is equipped with a modern sports hall. MTZ Luxe Living provides all the necessary infrastructure within walking distance. You will find here many shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies and banks, which will ensure your comfortable stay and meet all needs.
The residential complex will be equipped with a modern security system. A professional reception team will provide you with high-quality service and help solve all your questions and problems.
Comfortable apartments: MTZ Luxe Living offers a variety of apartment layouts, designed with all modern standards of quality and comfort. You will be able to choose the ideal accommodation that suits your needs and preferences.
Attractive price: We offer our clients attractive prices that make investing in MTZ Luxe Living very profitable and promising.

920-950 $ per m2 2-5 taiga;
970$-1020 per m2 6-10 floors;
$ 1000-1300 per m2 11-13 floors;
1300-1700 $ per m2 14-20 floors;
The down payment for apartments up to 60 square meters 30% of the cost, and for apartments over 60 square meters 20% of the cost.
Lot P045YUT

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

