  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Apartment in a new building Domus gazapkhuli

Apartment in a new building Domus gazapkhuli

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 4818
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Delisi (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

About the complex

The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. First floor of complex is a conversion area and 20 –residential area. The project is fascinating, especially with the recreational space spread out over 4000 sq.m. with a variety of entertainment and resting areas; In the yard, a creative garden for children is also planned to be arranged. The investment made in the project is fully aimed at creating an ecologically clean and cozy development.
Domus gazapkhuli is located on saburtalo district, on gazapkhuli street N8. Gazapkhuli project has 2 view. One with North-east view,that is sunny in the morning. Also it is Lisi lake side, which is 14 minutes away by car and 37 minutes by walking. Second view is city side on Shalva Nucubidze street(5minute of walking). South-west side of the project is sunny all day long. In 12 minutes walk you will be on Vazha pshavela avenue,where is metro station Delisi,pharmacies,shops… Just in 1200 meters you can find city mall. 12 minutes away there is also central park

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,500
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,300
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$130,000
Residential quarter BATUMI ISLAND
Batumi, Georgia
from
$109,000
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Batumi, Georgia
from
$41,942
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Domus gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$130,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
„White Square on Gamrekeli“ A recently constructed residential property is underway in Tbilisi, situated in the heart of Saburtalo on Gamrekeli Street. The eight-story structure encompasses 41 living spaces and includes commercial areas. Access to the premises is available from Gamrekeli Str…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$63,358
Number of floors 20
Area 29–82 m²
77 real estate properties 77
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over the city. The complex consists of 3 blocks, has parking for 343 cars, 2600 m2 of recreational area, 9900 m2 of commercial area, aluminum panoramic doors & windows, and Kone elevators.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.9 – 82.2
61,523 – 146,769
Apartment 2 rooms
71.5
132,275
Studio apartment
29.1 – 52.2
52,380 – 107,010
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,800
Avlabari Residence — это современный жилой комплекс, расположенный в историческом районе Авлабари на левом берегу реки Куры в Тбилиси. Комплекс сочетает в себе элегантную архитектуру и высококачественные строительные материалы, обеспечивая комфортное проживание в центре города. Авлабари, ул.…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications