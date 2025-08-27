  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,320
23
ID: 32700
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 002151
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Lagoon Resort is a new premium residential complex.

Located in a quiet, picturesque location 500 meters from the sea and the New Boulevard, the project offers guests and residents a stunning atmosphere, services, and a new quality of life in Batumi.

Lagoon Resort consists of three blocks:

  • Block A - hotel and apartments
  • Blocks B and C - apartments for residential and investment

Apartments with various layouts are available for sale: studios, one-bedroom (1+1), and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments, ranging from 32.7 sq m to 69.5 sq m.

  • Studios - 32.7 sq m from USD 70,320
  • One-bedroom apartments - 47 sq m from USD 148,150
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 67.5 sq m and 69.5 sq m upon request

Apartments are delivered with a white frame finish.
For an additional fee, you can purchase a turnkey apartment.

Rental yields of up to 12% per annum are available.
The management company will handle all rental and maintenance issues, guaranteeing a stable income.

Interest-free payment plan for 24 months!
Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The complex is surrounded by a diverse shopping and entertainment infrastructure, offering everything you need for a comfortable life and a pleasant stay.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Landscaping
  • Landscaping
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Recreation areas
  • Lobby, concierge
  • Restaurant
  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Yoga room
  • SPA center
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Children's playground
  • Shops
  • Office space
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Grill area
  • Library and coworking space
  • Underground parking


Location:

  • Address: Batumi, Adlia Street, Building 58
  • Distance to the sea – 500 m
  • Distance to the center of Batumi – 5.5 km
  • Distance to the airport – 2 km

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

