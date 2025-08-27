Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.

Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex.

The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.

The unique combination of nature, thermal springs, and proximity to popular destinations makes the location ideal for leisure, business, and event tourism year-round.

Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness is an investment in a profitable hotel business model, supported by professional management and a global sales network.

Guaranteed income of 5% per annum already during the construction phase!

The resort complex is part of the international Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chain.

Buyback Policy

Insure your investment: we will buy your room back from you for 110% of the purchase price, should you wish.

Legal Guarantees

All terms are specified in the contract registered with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Investors:

Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum

Value growth from 30% per annum

Income guarantee of 5% under contract

Management by an international company

Payment plan:

Down payment - 30%

Interest-free installment plan for 14 months

Completion date: 2026

Rooms:

Standard

Rooms from 26 m² with a bed or two single beds.

Suite

Rooms of 165 m² with a separate bedroom, a spacious living room, and a huge terrace.

In the rooms

Wardrobe

Bed

Desk

Study chair

Bedside tables

Chest of drawers

Side table

Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)

Patio furniture

Mirrors

TV

Electronic safe

Iron and ironing board

Hairdryer

Electric juicer

Toaster

Kettle

Coffee machine

Refrigerator

Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

Swimming pool and jacuzzi

Reception

Fitness

SPA center

Restaurant and café

Children's play area

Landscaped courtyard

Parking

24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.