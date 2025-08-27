Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.

Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex.
The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.
The unique combination of nature, thermal springs, and proximity to popular destinations makes the location ideal for leisure, business, and event tourism year-round.
Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness is an investment in a profitable hotel business model, supported by professional management and a global sales network.
Guaranteed income of 5% per annum already during the construction phase!
The resort complex is part of the international Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chain.
Buyback Policy
Insure your investment: we will buy your room back from you for 110% of the purchase price, should you wish.
Legal Guarantees
All terms are specified in the contract registered with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.
Investors:
Payment plan:
Completion date: 2026
Rooms:
Standard
Rooms from 26 m² with a bed or two single beds.
Suite
Rooms of 165 m² with a separate bedroom, a spacious living room, and a huge terrace.
In the rooms
Complex amenities:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.