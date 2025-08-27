  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Gudauri
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.

Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.

Gudauri, Georgia
from
$125,000
BTC
1.4868501
ETH
77.9321715
USDT
123 585.5632288
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 33042
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0014524
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Mtskheta-Mtianeti
  • Region
    Kazbegi Municipality
  • Village
    Gudauri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex.
The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.

The unique combination of nature, thermal springs, and proximity to popular destinations makes the location ideal for leisure, business, and event tourism year-round.

Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness is an investment in a profitable hotel business model, supported by professional management and a global sales network.

Guaranteed income of 5% per annum already during the construction phase!
The resort complex is part of the international Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chain.

Buyback Policy
Insure your investment: we will buy your room back from you for 110% of the purchase price, should you wish.

Legal Guarantees
All terms are specified in the contract registered with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Investors:

  • Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum
  • Value growth from 30% per annum
  • Income guarantee of 5% under contract
  • Management by an international company

Payment plan:

  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free installment plan for 14 months

Completion date: 2026

Rooms:

Standard
Rooms from 26 m² with a bed or two single beds.

Suite
Rooms of 165 m² with a separate bedroom, a spacious living room, and a huge terrace.

In the rooms

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Study chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)
  • Patio furniture
  • Mirrors
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Refrigerator
  • Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

  • Swimming pool and jacuzzi
  • Reception
  • Fitness
  • SPA center
  • Restaurant and café
  • Children's play area
  • Landscaped courtyard
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Gudauri, Georgia
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$143,000
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Apartment building Metropol Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Gudauri, Georgia
from
$125,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 30–71 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Bringing history to life, this elite residential complex fuses the timeless charm of Batumi’s Old Town with the sophistication of modern living. At the heart of its concept is the preservation of the original 1888 façade, which has been carefully integrated into a contemporary architectural …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.6
221,000
Apartment 2 rooms
70.7
416,500
Studio apartment
30.2
161,500
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,750
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
Area 30–58 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.5 – 58.3
138,792 – 250,357
Apartment
30.4
87,029
Studio apartment
29.8 – 43.3
95,170 – 138,531
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Apart-hotel Central Park Towers
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 42
5 STAR HOTEL COMPLEX IN TBILISI Central Park Towers is situated on Alexander Kazbegi Avenue adjacent to the Central Park in Tbilisi. It embodies a multifunctional 5-star hotel complex. The total investment cost of the project is 300 million US dollars. 'Central Park Towers' comprises two 42…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications