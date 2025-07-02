  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,500
11
ID: 27442
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A multifunctional residential complex located on the very first coastline, surrounded by inspiring mountain landscapes on one side and the endless sea on the other. The project’s architecture stands out with its sophisticated design, complemented by a charming olive garden. Carefully selected exterior colors and shapes blend seamlessly into the local landscape, enhancing the atmosphere of peace and comfort. Among the graceful olive trees, a space is created that is perfect for relaxation and restoring inner harmony.

 

Special attention has been given to the layout and distribution of apartments to ensure residents enjoy the maximum access to breathtaking views of both the sea and the mountains. The modern architecture of the building is characterized by clean linear forms and an innovative arrangement of façades. Exterior materials and visual effects are harmoniously integrated with the surrounding nature, while terraces and lush greenery on the rooftops create a welcoming and cozy atmosphere.
 

Apartment layouts

  • Studio — area from 29.7 m², price from $52,500
  • 1-bedroom — area from 50.99 m², price from $111,000
  • 2-bedroom — area from 89.57 m², price from $175,000
  • Penthouse — area from 73.1 m², price upon request

*Turnkey renovation available for + $800/m²

 

The project incorporates cutting-edge engineering solutions for maximum comfort and energy efficiency. The Daikin VRF system reduces energy consumption by up to 40% thanks to precise zonal temperature control in every room. Bathrooms are equipped with innovative Geberit systems requiring no additional ventilation pipes. The project complies with NFPA American fire safety standards, ensuring the highest level of protection. Façades are finished with Schüco low-emissivity glass, which boosts energy savings by up to 15% while offering superb insulation and a modern, stylish appearance.
 

Infrastructure and amenities

  • Coworking space
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Underground parking
  • Fitness center & Sauna
  • Property management services
  • Commercial areas
  • Swimming pool & Infinity pool
  • Security and monitoring
  • 24/7 Reception & Concierge service
  • Cleaning and maintenance

 

The complex is located in a picturesque spot on the first line of the Black Sea, in the Gonio/Kvariati area. It offers the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility: just 30 meters from a wide pebble beach, 15 km from the center of Batumi, and only 10–15 minutes by car from Batumi International Airport. From the apartments, residents enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and mountains, significantly enhancing the property's value. The area is renowned for its ecological purity, crystal-clear seawater, and fresh air. Nearby, you’ll find prestigious properties such as Wyndham Residence and Radisson Blu, as well as iconic landmarks including the Gonio-Apsaros Fortress and the Andrew the First-Called Waterfall.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0 – 89.6
Price per m², USD 1,954 – 2,177
Apartment price, USD 111,000 – 175,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 29.7
Price per m², USD 1,768
Apartment price, USD 52,500

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
