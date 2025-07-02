A multifunctional residential complex located on the very first coastline, surrounded by inspiring mountain landscapes on one side and the endless sea on the other. The project’s architecture stands out with its sophisticated design, complemented by a charming olive garden. Carefully selected exterior colors and shapes blend seamlessly into the local landscape, enhancing the atmosphere of peace and comfort. Among the graceful olive trees, a space is created that is perfect for relaxation and restoring inner harmony.

Special attention has been given to the layout and distribution of apartments to ensure residents enjoy the maximum access to breathtaking views of both the sea and the mountains. The modern architecture of the building is characterized by clean linear forms and an innovative arrangement of façades. Exterior materials and visual effects are harmoniously integrated with the surrounding nature, while terraces and lush greenery on the rooftops create a welcoming and cozy atmosphere.



Apartment layouts

Studio — area from 29.7 m², price from $52,500

— area from 29.7 m², price from $52,500 1-bedroom — area from 50.99 m², price from $111,000

— area from 50.99 m², price from $111,000 2-bedroom — area from 89.57 m², price from $175,000

— area from 89.57 m², price from $175,000 Penthouse — area from 73.1 m², price upon request

*Turnkey renovation available for + $800/m²

The project incorporates cutting-edge engineering solutions for maximum comfort and energy efficiency. The Daikin VRF system reduces energy consumption by up to 40% thanks to precise zonal temperature control in every room. Bathrooms are equipped with innovative Geberit systems requiring no additional ventilation pipes. The project complies with NFPA American fire safety standards, ensuring the highest level of protection. Façades are finished with Schüco low-emissivity glass, which boosts energy savings by up to 15% while offering superb insulation and a modern, stylish appearance.



Infrastructure and amenities

Coworking space

Restaurants & Bars

Underground parking

Fitness center & Sauna

Property management services

Commercial areas

Swimming pool & Infinity pool

Security and monitoring

24/7 Reception & Concierge service

Cleaning and maintenance

The complex is located in a picturesque spot on the first line of the Black Sea, in the Gonio/Kvariati area. It offers the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility: just 30 meters from a wide pebble beach, 15 km from the center of Batumi, and only 10–15 minutes by car from Batumi International Airport. From the apartments, residents enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the sea and mountains, significantly enhancing the property's value. The area is renowned for its ecological purity, crystal-clear seawater, and fresh air. Nearby, you’ll find prestigious properties such as Wyndham Residence and Radisson Blu, as well as iconic landmarks including the Gonio-Apsaros Fortress and the Andrew the First-Called Waterfall.