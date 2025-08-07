Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV

Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.
Features:
Two direct accesses to the sea.
Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (open and closed)
Modern elevators, video surveillance.
Apartments:
Area from 31.7 to 76 m2,
The possibility of buying a black, green frame (+ 200-300 $ per m2), turnkey (+ 500-700 $ per m2).
Ceiling height is 3 meters.
Internal installments for 18 months, 30% contribution
Completion of construction in 2026.
Lot P035OV