  4. Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV

Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV

Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
from
$850/m²
;
28
ID: 24924
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Town
    Chakvi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.
Features:
Two direct accesses to the sea.
Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (open and closed)
Modern elevators, video surveillance.
Apartments:
Area from 31.7 to 76 m2,
The possibility of buying a black, green frame (+ 200-300 $ per m2), turnkey (+ 500-700 $ per m2).
Ceiling height is 3 meters.
Internal installments for 18 months, 30% contribution
Completion of construction in 2026.

Lot P035OV

Location on the map

Chakvi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

