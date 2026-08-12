Offices for Sale in Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Office

Office buildings for sale in Georgia

;
Tbilisi
61
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
5
Batumi
4
Office Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
Office 112 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 112 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
$207,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 70 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 70 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
$98,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 119 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 119 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office 430 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 430 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 232 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 232 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
$626,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 165 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 165 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
$400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 326 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 326 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 3
$641,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office for sale in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office for sale in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 37
We are pleased to present an exclusive office space in the prestigious Axis Towers business …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 5
144 sq.m. office space for sale in Saburtalo, on Nucubidze str, in business center, on the 5…
$360,000
Leave a request
Office 127 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 127 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
$368,298
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 253 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 253 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 253 m²
$759,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
80 sq.m. office space for sale in Saburtalo, Shanghai area, on Lortkifanidze street, on the …
$120,000
Leave a request
Office 593 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 593 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 5
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 147 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 147 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
$290,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 282 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 282 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 148 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 148 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 8
🏢 Коммерческое помещение с арендаторами!📍 ул. Думбадзе 7, Батуми — вид на площадь Европы🔹 Пл…
$450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Office 54 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 54 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
$116,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 125 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 125 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 303 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 303 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 85 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 85 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 50 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 50 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 100 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 100 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$291,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 528 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 528 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 117 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 117 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
$211,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 12
Commercial premises for rent in the new Office Center on the street. Mamuladze. Premises of …
$800
Leave a request
Office 74 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 74 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
$336,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 118 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 118 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for sale in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
70 sq.m. office space for sale in Saburtalo, on Nucubidze str, in new building, on the 7th f…
$170,000
Leave a request
Office 80 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 80 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
$256,485
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Office 620 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 620 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 28
Bathrooms count 5
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
$990,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Georgia

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
Realting.com
Go