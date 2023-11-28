Offices for Sale in Georgia

UAE
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
120 m²
1
€273,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
20
2
584 m²
2
584 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
€905,986
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms in city center, with central heating, with with repair
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
1
110 m²
1
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
€127,758
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
4
200 m²
1
200 sq.m. office space for sale in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Zubalashvili str, I floor, 5 room…
€237,265
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
5
1 450 m²
4
Separate building (business center) for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze street, total usabl…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
6
3
190 m²
12/2
190 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
€365,022
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in city center, with basement, with parking
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
135 m²
1
135 sq.m. office space for sale in Didube, on Tsereteli ave, I floor, corner 2 apartments (6…
€132,321
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms with basement, with central heating, with with repair
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
1
90 m²
1
90 sq.m. (+35 sq.m. basement) office space for sale in Chugureti, on Borjomi str, I floor, 4…
€68,442
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
1
133 m²
2
133 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
€913
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
1
85 m²
1
85 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Petriashvili str, I floor, 4 rooms, renovatd, with c…
€548
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 9 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
9
5
580 m²
1
580 sq.m. office space, 3-storied private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Kakabadz…
€5,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
300 m²
1
300 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, 3-storied private house, 5 roo…
€913
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
200 m²
2
200 sq.m. office space for rent on the right bank of Mtkvari, st. Z. Gamsakhurdia, in a new …
€913
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
1
260 m²
1
260 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 10 rooms, new reno…
€2,008
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
76 m²
2
76 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near park Vake, on the second f…
€100,381
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
126 m²
1
126 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Pekin ave, on I floor, 4 rooms, new renovat…
€639
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
60 m²
14
60 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, on I floor, 3 rooms, re…
€274
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
150 m²
2
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Barnov str, on the second floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
€913
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
1
100 m²
1
100 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 4 rooms, new renovated, with …
€730
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
90 m²
3
90 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the third floor, 3 rooms, ne…
€639
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Georgia
сommercial property
hotels
investment properties
