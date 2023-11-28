Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Georgia

Abkhazia
30
Tbilisi
30
Office To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, in city center
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€273,767
Leave a request
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 20 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 2
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
584 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
€905,986
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms in city center, with central heating, with with repair in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms in city center, with central heating, with with repair
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
€127,758
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
200 sq.m. office space for sale in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Zubalashvili str, I floor, 5 room…
€237,265
Leave a request
Office 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Separate building (business center) for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze street, total usabl…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Office 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 12/2
190 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
€365,022
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Office 4 rooms in city center, with basement, with parking in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms in city center, with basement, with parking
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
135 sq.m. office space for sale in Didube, on Tsereteli ave, I floor, corner 2 apartments (6…
€132,321
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms with basement, with central heating, with with repair in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms with basement, with central heating, with with repair
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
90 sq.m. (+35 sq.m. basement) office space for sale in Chugureti, on Borjomi str, I floor, 4…
€68,442
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
133 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, in new building, on the second fl…
€913
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
85 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Petriashvili str, I floor, 4 rooms, renovatd, with c…
€548
Leave a request
Office 9 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 9 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
580 sq.m. office space, 3-storied private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Kakabadz…
€5,475
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
300 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, 3-storied private house, 5 roo…
€913
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
200 sq.m. office space for rent on the right bank of Mtkvari, st. Z. Gamsakhurdia, in a new …
€913
Leave a request
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
260 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 10 rooms, new reno…
€2,008
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
76 sq.m. office space for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near park Vake, on the second f…
€100,381
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
126 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Pekin ave, on I floor, 4 rooms, new renovat…
€639
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
60 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, on I floor, 3 rooms, re…
€274
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Barnov str, on the second floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
€913
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
100 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 4 rooms, new renovated, with …
€730
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
90 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the third floor, 3 rooms, ne…
€639
Leave a request

Property types in Georgia

сommercial property
hotels
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir