  4. Apart hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.

from
$65,000
BTC
0.7731621
ETH
40.5247292
USDT
64 264.4928790
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27324
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri.

This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income.

The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms with an area from 33 m2 to 249 m2 located in a picturesque area of ​​Batumi, next to the botanical garden.

The management company will take care of all rental and maintenance issues, which guarantees a stable income.

Application for renting out apartments: a personal account, including a booking calendar, detailed information on income, the ability to pay for utilities and a chat with the hotel manager.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

  • Studios from 34.5 m2
  • One-bedroom apartments from 40.8 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 79 m2
  • Three-bedroom apartments from 159.9 m2
  • Four-bedroom apartments from 234.8 m2

Complex infrastructure:

  • Private beach with its own infrastructure
  • 5 swimming pools: panoramic rooftop pool, indoor pool, 3 pools in the inner garden
  • 3 restaurants on the territory of the complex
  • 2 lobby bars, rooftop bar, summer bar on the beach
  • SPA center
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Conference hall
  • Meeting rooms with microphones, screens and other equipment for business meetings
  • Event room
  • Cafe-library
  • 3 lounge areas
  • Mini-cinema
  • Billiard room
  • Children's recreation area
  • Medical room
  • Pharmacy
  • Branded market
  • 24-hour service for guests

Location:

  • Mahinjauri district
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 9 km
  • To the airport - 14 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

