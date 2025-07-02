Apart hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.

Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri.

This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income.

The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms with an area from 33 m2 to 249 m2 located in a picturesque area of ​​Batumi, next to the botanical garden.

The management company will take care of all rental and maintenance issues, which guarantees a stable income.

Application for renting out apartments: a personal account, including a booking calendar, detailed information on income, the ability to pay for utilities and a chat with the hotel manager.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

Studios from 34.5 m2

One-bedroom apartments from 40.8 m2

Two-bedroom apartments from 79 m2

Three-bedroom apartments from 159.9 m2

Four-bedroom apartments from 234.8 m2

Complex infrastructure:

Private beach with its own infrastructure

5 swimming pools: panoramic rooftop pool, indoor pool, 3 pools in the inner garden

3 restaurants on the territory of the complex

2 lobby bars, rooftop bar, summer bar on the beach

SPA center

Fitness center

Tennis court

Conference hall

Meeting rooms with microphones, screens and other equipment for business meetings

Event room

Cafe-library

3 lounge areas

Mini-cinema

Billiard room

Children's recreation area

Medical room

Pharmacy

Branded market

24-hour service for guests

Location:

Mahinjauri district

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 9 km

To the airport - 14 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.