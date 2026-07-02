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Real estate in Georgia

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New buildings on the map in Georgia
9 848 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Georgia

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One Development
Alliance Group
ELT Building
Gumbati Grupp
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GulfStream
sisnogroup
Integrated Real Estate Services
Atlas property
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Apartments in Georgia

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Houses in Georgia

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Rent in Georgia

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Сommercial properties in Georgia

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Immigration programs in Georgia

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit for entrepreneurs
    Residence permit for entrepreneurs
    Georgia Georgia
    from
    $2,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
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  • Residence permit
    Residence permit by purchase real estate
    Residence permit by purchase real estate
    Georgia Georgia
    from
    $130,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit by education
    Residence permit by education
    Georgia Georgia
    from
    $1,500
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    In case of admission to an educational institution that is accredited in accordance with the legislation of Georgia, the holder of a residence permit receives the following advantages: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
    Leave a request
  • Second citizenship
    Georgia Citizenship by investment
    Georgia Citizenship by investment
    Georgia Georgia
    from
    $400,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 4 months
    Georgia, a country known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming atmosphere, offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a second citizenship. Under a special provision, the President of Georgia has the authority to grant citizenship to individuals who have made s…
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    Luxe Legal Services
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