Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
About the project A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street. This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas. The advantageous location makes it …
