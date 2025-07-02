  1. Realting.com
Tourist complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
$115,000
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27368
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wyndham International, combining outstanding quality with modern design.

This investment project promises a high level of comfort and functionality, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking high returns in a prestigious environment.

The price includes turnkey finishing, which means the presence of all necessary equipment: washing machine, air conditioner, TV, iron and ironing board, refrigerator, electric stove, electric kettle, coffee maker.

Income up to 14% per annum!
60 days for your own vacation per year!

Lease agreement with Wyndham for 20 years!
Pool system 60/40 (distribution of profits from the gross income from the use of all hotel rooms of its category.)

Down payment 30%
No% installments until December 2027!

2 categories of rooms:

  • Studios
  • Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
  • Rooms with one bedroom
  • Room from 46.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Underground parking for 73 cars
  • Well-maintained private beach with service
  • Restaurant and Cafe
  • Lounge area with a summer bar
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Children's room
  • Conference room
  • Winter garden

Location:

  • Gonio resort village
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

