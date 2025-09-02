  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Kerobokan
  Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9 1
ID: 28114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali


Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

 

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests. 

 

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

  • Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields
  • Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)
  • Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi
  • State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio
  • Golf simulator and co-working space
  • Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

 

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

 

  • Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International
  • Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.
  • Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

 

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.0
Price per m², USD 5,208
Apartment price, USD 250,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 96.0
Price per m², USD 3,698
Apartment price, USD 355,000

Location on the map

Kerobokan, Indonesia

Video Review of residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
