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Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$106,500
;
4
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ID: 35380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan
  • Address
    Jalan Bali Cliff

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Melasti, Bali, Nagaya is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 23 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $106,500 to $125,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia
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Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$106,500
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