  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali

Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$55,000
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35397
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud
  • Address
    Jalan Raya Penestanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Ubud, Bali, Ubud Dream is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 41 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $55,000 to $88,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$93,000
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$147,435
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$161,164
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Mengwi, Indonesia
from
$427,780
You are viewing
Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$55,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$468,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Sanur, Bali, MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, penthouses. Total of 146 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices:…
Agency
Balinsky
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,09M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Show all Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0
69,000
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications