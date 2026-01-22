Apart hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali

📊 Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Yield up to 12.9% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable entry into a premium resort complex Melasti Beach, Bali
📈 Investment Metrics
• Price: from 95,000 USD
• Area: from 32 m²
• Format: Studio Apartment
• Expected yield: up to 12.9% per annum
• Handover: 2027
• Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 years with extension option
📍 Location and Demand
• Melasti Beach — one of the most scenic and fast-developing areas in South Bali
• Only 500 meters to the ocean
• 30 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport
• Close to Uluwatu, Nusa Dua and Jimbaran districts
• Stable year-round tourist demand
🏨 Format Advantages
• Most affordable entry price within the project
• High resale liquidity
• Option to combine two studios into one larger unit
• Suitable for both short-term and mid-term rentals
• Low maintenance costs
🏗 Project Concept
• ZEN Hotels & Residences — a conceptual wellness resort near the ocean
• Unique Japanese garden of over 5,000 m²
• SPA center, fitness gym, yoga spaces
• Signature restaurant and relaxation areas for residents
• Coworking zones and family-friendly infrastructure
💼 Purchase Terms
• Down payment: 30%
• Developer installment plan during construction
• Flexible payment schedule without bank financing
🛡 Legal Security
• Tourist zoning designation
• Land and construction permits available upon request
• Professional resort-level management company
• Leasehold ownership is a standard and secure format for foreign investors in Bali
🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex
• Studio Apartments — from 95,000 USD
• Zen Apartments 1–2 Bedrooms — from 185,000 USD
• Smart Villas with private pool and rooftop — from 262,500 USD
• Ability to select a property format based on investment strategy and budget
