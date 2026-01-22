  1. Realting.com
  Apart hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali

Apart hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali

Ungasan, Indonesia
$87,400
$2,731/m²
ID: 33284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali

 

Yield up to 12.9% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable entry into a premium resort complex Melasti Beach, Bali

 

📈 Investment Metrics

• Price: from 95,000 USD

• Area: from 32 m²

• Format: Studio Apartment

• Expected yield: up to 12.9% per annum

• Handover: 2027

• Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 years with extension option

 

📍 Location and Demand

• Melasti Beach — one of the most scenic and fast-developing areas in South Bali

• Only 500 meters to the ocean

• 30 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport

• Close to Uluwatu, Nusa Dua and Jimbaran districts

• Stable year-round tourist demand

 

🏨 Format Advantages

• Most affordable entry price within the project

• High resale liquidity

• Option to combine two studios into one larger unit

• Suitable for both short-term and mid-term rentals

• Low maintenance costs

 

 🏗 Project Concept

• ZEN Hotels & Residences — a conceptual wellness resort near the ocean

• Unique Japanese garden of over 5,000 m²

• SPA center, fitness gym, yoga spaces

• Signature restaurant and relaxation areas for residents

• Coworking zones and family-friendly infrastructure

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Down payment: 30%

• Developer installment plan during construction

• Flexible payment schedule without bank financing

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Tourist zoning designation

• Land and construction permits available upon request

• Professional resort-level management company

• Leasehold ownership is a standard and secure format for foreign investors in Bali

 

🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex

• Studio Apartments — from 95,000 USD

• Zen Apartments 1–2 Bedrooms — from 185,000 USD

• Smart Villas with private pool and rooftop — from 262,500 USD

• Ability to select a property format based on investment strategy and budget

 

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia
Video Review of apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back
