Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI

Biohacking Resort is an innovative new generation investment project that is being built in the south of Bali and is positioned as the island's first complex with a life extension clinic and a professional wellness center. The project combines advanced biohacking technologies, medical and wellness services, spiritual practices, fitness, yoga, meditation and ocean recreation, creating a unique ecosystem for health, longevity and recovery.

Key features and concept

Multi—level complex: includes two premium residences with spacious terraces and panoramic ocean views, as well as a separate wellness center with a biohacking clinic.

Location: South Bali, surrounded by jungle, 10 minutes from the island's best beaches, close to cultural and entertainment facilities.



Uniqueness: you don't need to move around the island — everything you need to restore your body, brain and energy is in one place: from the thermal complex and SPA to the yoga studio, fitness room, art space and health-food bar.

Life Extension Clinic: a separate floor is dedicated to anti-aging technologies, where modern diagnostic methods, stem cell therapy, exosomes, PRP, light therapy, IV drip, cryotherapy, detox programs and much more are available.

Infrastructure and services

Zone/Service Description

Wellness & Biohacking Center Diagnostics, personalized protocols, IV therapy, Nutrigenetics, Cryotherapy, DEXA scanning, Laser procedures, Infrared Sauna, Detox compression, HBOT (Hyperbaric Chamber), Botox, PRP, Red Light Therapy, Exosome Therapy, Blood Ozone Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, etc.

Thermal complex

Illuminated swimming pool

Hot and cold fonts

Jacuzzi Saunas (including infrared)

Hammam

SPA & massage 4 rooms with professional equipment

Yoga and Fitness

Spacious lounge with ocean view

Group training sessions

Pilates

Dark Retreat Rooms

Spaces for deep meditation and nervous system recovery

Health Food Bar Menu of functional products: detox cocktails, nutritional bowls, wellness elixirs

Art space Workshops and therapeutic art sessions for emotional relaxation

Investment proposal

Units: 63 apartments (21 premium 55-60 m2; 42 studios 28-30 m2), all with ocean views and terraces.

Cost: premium — from $205,000; standard — from $160,000.

Profitability: Premium: ROI 13.38%, net annual income of $26,754 (with an occupancy rate of 85%)

Standard: ROI of 12.9%, net annual income of $20,003

Payment schedule:Deposit — 1%

Down payment — 30% (within 14 days)

The second one is 40% until May 2026.

The third one is 30% after receiving the keys within 12 months, including payments from rent



Mission and prospects

The project aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for investors and guests by combining Bali's nature, innovative health technologies, and philosophy of longevity. The global biohacking market is growing by 16.5% per year (from $24.5 billion in 2024 to $111.3 billion by 2034), which ensures high demand for such services.

If you need a deeper analysis of individual aspects of the project or a comparison with analogues, I am waiting for your questions to continue the discussion.