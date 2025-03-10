  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI

Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
VAT
from
$34/m²
BTC
1.9031681
ETH
99.7531795
USDT
158 189.5209329
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 35081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Biohacking Resort is an innovative new generation investment project that is being built in the south of Bali and is positioned as the island's first complex with a life extension clinic and a professional wellness center. The project combines advanced biohacking technologies, medical and wellness services, spiritual practices, fitness, yoga, meditation and ocean recreation, creating a unique ecosystem for health, longevity and recovery.

Key features and concept

Multi—level complex: includes two premium residences with spacious terraces and panoramic ocean views, as well as a separate wellness center with a biohacking clinic.
Location: South Bali, surrounded by jungle, 10 minutes from the island's best beaches, close to cultural and entertainment facilities.


Uniqueness: you don't need to move around the island — everything you need to restore your body, brain and energy is in one place: from the thermal complex and SPA to the yoga studio, fitness room, art space and health-food bar.
Life Extension Clinic: a separate floor is dedicated to anti-aging technologies, where modern diagnostic methods, stem cell therapy, exosomes, PRP, light therapy, IV drip, cryotherapy, detox programs and much more are available.

Infrastructure and services

Zone/Service Description
Wellness & Biohacking Center Diagnostics, personalized protocols, IV therapy, Nutrigenetics, Cryotherapy, DEXA scanning, Laser procedures, Infrared Sauna, Detox compression, HBOT (Hyperbaric Chamber), Botox, PRP, Red Light Therapy, Exosome Therapy, Blood Ozone Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, etc.

Thermal complex
Illuminated swimming pool
Hot and cold fonts
Jacuzzi Saunas (including infrared)
Hammam
SPA & massage 4 rooms with professional equipment
Yoga and Fitness
Spacious lounge with ocean view
Group training sessions
Pilates
Dark Retreat Rooms
Spaces for deep meditation and nervous system recovery
Health Food Bar Menu of functional products: detox cocktails, nutritional bowls, wellness elixirs
Art space Workshops and therapeutic art sessions for emotional relaxation

Investment proposal

Units: 63 apartments (21 premium 55-60 m2; 42 studios 28-30 m2), all with ocean views and terraces.
Cost: premium — from $205,000; standard — from $160,000.
Profitability: Premium: ROI 13.38%, net annual income of $26,754 (with an occupancy rate of 85%)
Standard: ROI of 12.9%, net annual income of $20,003

Payment schedule:Deposit — 1%
Down payment — 30% (within 14 days)
The second one is 40% until May 2026.
The third one is 30% after receiving the keys within 12 months, including payments from rent


Mission and prospects

The project aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for investors and guests by combining Bali's nature, innovative health technologies, and philosophy of longevity. The global biohacking market is growing by 16.5% per year (from $24.5 billion in 2024 to $111.3 billion by 2034), which ensures high demand for such services.

If you need a deeper analysis of individual aspects of the project or a comparison with analogues, I am waiting for your questions to continue the discussion.

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia
Education
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$92,000
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$112,900
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Payangan, Indonesia
from
$248,710
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$1,98M
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$67,000
You are viewing
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being built on an area of ​​10,000 m2, of which 50% is green territory, is located 5 minutes from the beach, which makes it attractive for both residents and investors. Proximity to the ocean and convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications