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Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
;
3
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ID: 35353
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, Oasis II is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers смарт villas. Total of 9 units. Estimated completion: 2024. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $235,000 to $342,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
Education
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Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.4
195,000 – 259,000
Apartment 2 rooms
93.1
398,000 – 498,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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