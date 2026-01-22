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Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
;
3
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ID: 35384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Hills is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 58 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $125,000 to $140,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
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Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 37 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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