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Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$178,000
;
5
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ID: 35377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu
  • Address
    Jalan Shortcut Teratai Batu Bolong

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, Anta Residence Сanggu is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 90 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $178,000 to $405,500. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
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Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$178,000
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