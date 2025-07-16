  1. Realting.com
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Price on request
13
ID: 27518
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan Kelod

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

LOFT Umalas is a modern residential complex in a quiet, green neighborhood surrounded by villas and rice fields. It’s the perfect choice for families: no noisy venues nearby, and just 7 minutes by bike to the beach

The complex offers:

  • Spacious two-level townhouses and stylish loft apartments

  • A family-friendly restaurant and a cozy pedestrian alley

  • Rooftop lounge area for relaxation

  • Secure, gated territory for privacy and safety

 

Key Advantages:

  • Strategic location near Canggu and Seminyak

  • Professional property management ensuring stable rental income

  • Minimum 10% ROI with a payback period of up to 9 years

  • High-quality construction with a 15-year warranty

LOFT Umalas combines a harmonious family lifestyle, modern design, and a reliable investment opportunity.

 

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0
Price per m², USD 3,200
Apartment price, USD 163,200
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 75.0 – 105.0
Price per m², USD 3 – 2,619
Apartment price, USD 195 – 275,000

Location on the map

Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia

