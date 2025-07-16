Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS

LOFT Umalas is a modern residential complex in a quiet, green neighborhood surrounded by villas and rice fields. It’s the perfect choice for families: no noisy venues nearby, and just 7 minutes by bike to the beach
The complex offers:
Spacious two-level townhouses and stylish loft apartments
A family-friendly restaurant and a cozy pedestrian alley
Rooftop lounge area for relaxation
Secure, gated territory for privacy and safety
Key Advantages:
Strategic location near Canggu and Seminyak
Professional property management ensuring stable rental income
Minimum 10% ROI with a payback period of up to 9 years
High-quality construction with a 15-year warranty
LOFT Umalas combines a harmonious family lifestyle, modern design, and a reliable investment opportunity.