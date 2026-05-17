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Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Show all Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Taryan Dragon – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$319,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Seseh, Bali, Taryan Dragon is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments. Total of 215 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $319,000 to $1,280,00…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Pererenan, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers townhouses. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices: from $300,000. Gate…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Seseh, Bali, Y-WAY Boutique Hotel is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 26 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $150,00…
Agency
Balinsky
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