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Cottage village Moono

Batuan, Indonesia
from
$150,000
VAT
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1.7842201
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93.5186057
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148 302.6758746
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
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ID: 38099
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • Town
    Sukawati
  • Village
    Batuan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Location on the map

Batuan, Indonesia
Education
Grocery stores
Finance

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Down payment, %
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Cottage village Moono
Batuan, Indonesia
from
$150,000
VAT
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