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Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
;
3
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ID: 35357
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, NEXA APARTMENTS is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 40 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit Заявка SLF has been issued. Unit prices: from $120,000 to $165,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
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Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
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