Residential complex Apartments and villas 250 meters from Melasti Beach.

The sale of a new complex from a reliable developer with 10 years of experience and proven profitability has started.
The complex is located just 250 meters from the ocean - Melasti Beach and stands out for its unusual architecture, reminiscent of a volcano.
The complex has excellent infrastructure - a large 183 m swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a gym, a cafe and a co-working area.
For sale - 123 units:
Price: 114,900 USD - 344,900 USD
Ownership - Leasehold 35 years + 25 years
First payment - 50%
No% installments until the end of construction.
Completion of construction: 1st quarter of 2027.
Infrastructure: