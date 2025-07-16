Residential complex Apartments and villas 250 meters from Melasti Beach.

The sale of a new complex from a reliable developer with 10 years of experience and proven profitability has started.

The complex is located just 250 meters from the ocean - Melasti Beach and stands out for its unusual architecture, reminiscent of a volcano.

The complex has excellent infrastructure - a large 183 m swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a gym, a cafe and a co-working area.

Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2

Area: 37 m2 - 100 m2

For sale - 123 units:

Villas - 8

Apartments - 82

Apartments 1+1 - 20

Apartments 2+1 - 13

Price: 114,900 USD - 344,900 USD

Ownership - Leasehold 35 years + 25 years

First payment - 50%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 1st quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure: