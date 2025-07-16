  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments and villas 250 meters from Melasti Beach.

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$114,000
10
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The sale of a new complex from a reliable developer with 10 years of experience and proven profitability has started.

The complex is located just 250 meters from the ocean - Melasti Beach and stands out for its unusual architecture, reminiscent of a volcano.

The complex has excellent infrastructure - a large 183 m swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area, a gym, a cafe and a co-working area.

  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2
  • Area: 37 m2 - 100 m2

For sale - 123 units:

  • Villas - 8
  • Apartments - 82
  • Apartments 1+1 - 20
  • Apartments 2+1 - 13

Price: 114,900 USD - 344,900 USD

Ownership - Leasehold 35 years + 25 years

First payment - 50%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 1st quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • 183-meter swimming pool with jacuzzi and cold plunge pool
  • Coworking for work and meetings
  • Healthy bar for healthy food
  • Gym
  • Restaurant
  • Recreation area with a cafe and coworking for residents
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

