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Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$468,000
;
3
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ID: 35402
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • City
    Denpasar
  • Address
    Jalan Danau Tamblingan, 33 Respati Sanur Beach Hotel

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Sanur, Bali, MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, penthouses. Total of 146 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $468,000 to $1,170,500. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Denpasar, Indonesia
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Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$468,000
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