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  4. Residential complex MAISON BOHEME – residential development in Sanur, Bali

Residential complex MAISON BOHEME – residential development in Sanur, Bali

Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$85,000
;
8
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ID: 35354
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • City
    Denpasar
  • Village
    Sanur Kaja
  • Address
    Jalan Wira HBB, 2 Hotel Bali Warma

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Sanur, Bali, MAISON BOHEME is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 21 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $85,000 to $135,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
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Finance

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Residential complex MAISON BOHEME – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$85,000
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 85.0
189,000 – 279,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
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Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
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Denpasar, Indonesia
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
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