Villa Pandawa Dream

The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments!
1. Objects
One bedroom apartments:
- House area: 30,3 m²
- Hallway: 3,7 m²
- Bathroom: 3,4 m²
- Bedroom: 9.0 m²
- Living room: 8.3 m²
- Balcony: 5.9 m²
Two-room apartments:
- House area: 45 m²
- Hallway: 4,0 m²
- Bathroom: 3,7m²
- Kitchen: 5.9 m²
- Bedroom: 9.4 m²
- Living room: 16.2 m²
- Balcony: 5.9 m²
One bedroom villas:
- House area: 50 m²
- Bedroom: 18,8 m²
- Balcony: 5 m²
- Kitchen-living room: 30,6 m²
Double villas:
- House area: 78 m²
- 1 Bedroom: 19,4 m²
- 2 Bedroom: 19,4 m²
- Balcony: 5 m²
- Kitchen-living room: 42,33 m²
2. Advantages of the complex:
- An abundance of services and amenities, including restaurants, bars, coworking,spa and entertainment
- Unique themed pools and spacious sunbathing areas
- Spacious and modern coworking area with high-speed Internet
- A modern fitness center and cozy areas for relaxation and socializing
- Enjoy relaxing spa treatments, massages and beauty services
- There are many restaurants with a variety of cuisine
3. Unique Features:
- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas
4. Conditions:
- High profitability (ROI 17%)
- Installment plan up to 24 months
- Completion of the complex: 2027
