  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Villa Pandawa Dream

Villa Pandawa Dream

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$168,000
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments!

1. Objects

One bedroom apartments:

- House area: 30,3 m²

- Hallway:  3,7 m²

- Bathroom: 3,4 m²

- Bedroom: 9.0  m²

-  Living room: 8.3 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

Two-room apartments:

- House area: 45 m²

- Hallway:  4,0 m²

- Bathroom: 3,7m²

- Kitchen: 5.9 m²

- Bedroom: 9.4  m²

-  Living room: 16.2 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

One bedroom villas:

- House area: 50 m²

-  Bedroom: 18,8 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 30,6 m²

Double villas:

- House area: 78 m²

- 1 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- 2 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 42,33 m²

2. Advantages of the complex:

- An abundance of services and amenities, including restaurants, bars, coworking,spa and entertainment

- Unique themed pools and spacious sunbathing areas

- Spacious and modern coworking area with high-speed Internet


- A modern fitness center and cozy areas for relaxation and socializing

- Enjoy relaxing spa treatments, massages and beauty services

- There are many restaurants with a variety of cuisine

3. Unique Features:

- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas

4. Conditions:

- High profitability (ROI 17%)
- Installment plan up to 24 months
- Completion of the complex: 2027

Call and reserve your villa at Pandawa Dream today!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 50.0 – 87.0
Price per m², USD 2,759 – 3,360
Apartment price, USD 168,000 – 240,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
Similar complexes
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$380,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$108,000
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Townhouse OASIS III
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$340,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
You are viewing
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 247–263 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with panoramic jungle and sunset views. ROI – 17%., payback in 6 years. Annual passive income from daily rentals. Each villa has its own swimming pool. The interior design is made in Balinese style using high quality materials. THE TWINS villa is located on a hill, which provi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa with a garden and a swimming pool. ROI 16.45% - payback 6.5 years. 85% occupancy rate of the area. Interest-free installments. Villa AZORA VILLAS is located in a quiet and peaceful place in Bali, in the most popular area of ​​Canggu. Just 10 minutes from the ocean. The vil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 401 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications