Villa Pandawa Dream

1. Objects

One bedroom apartments:

- House area: 30,3 m²

- Hallway: 3,7 m²

- Bathroom: 3,4 m²

- Bedroom: 9.0 m²

- Living room: 8.3 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

Two-room apartments:

- House area: 45 m²

- Hallway: 4,0 m²

- Bathroom: 3,7m²

- Kitchen: 5.9 m²

- Bedroom: 9.4 m²

- Living room: 16.2 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

One bedroom villas:

- House area: 50 m²

- Bedroom: 18,8 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 30,6 m²

Double villas:

- House area: 78 m²

- 1 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- 2 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 42,33 m²

2. Advantages of the complex:

- An abundance of services and amenities, including restaurants, bars, coworking,spa and entertainment

- Unique themed pools and spacious sunbathing areas

- Spacious and modern coworking area with high-speed Internet



- A modern fitness center and cozy areas for relaxation and socializing

- Enjoy relaxing spa treatments, massages and beauty services

- There are many restaurants with a variety of cuisine

3. Unique Features:

- Full legal support

- Interior decoration and furnishings

- Design and development of design projects

- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion

- Construction and technical supervision of the facility

- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas

4. Conditions:

- High profitability (ROI 17%)

- Installment plan up to 24 months

- Completion of the complex: 2027

