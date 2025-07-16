  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.

Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
BTC
1.2965333
ETH
67.9568535
USDT
107 766.6111356
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 27985
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world.

The complex consists of:

  • A hotel that includes 100 units (9 types of units)
  • 67 villas made of natural stone with private pools

Collaboration with the leading gallery of contemporary art in Singapore - MayinArt (paintings in each room)

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

Increased profitability from the brand: 14% - 18% per annum. According to STR and Colliers, in comparison with private properties, branded hotels show:

  • +18–25% - to occupancy
  • +30–40% - to the average price per night

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors will be able to view occupancy and profitability online!

Leasehold: 30 years from 2025 + 30 years
Pink land (tourist)

  • Down payment 30%
  • No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Art-Wellness hotel concept
  • Lobby, Lobby Bar
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Coworking
  • SPA and Wellness Centre
  • Fitness centre
  • Outdoor pool with beach service
  • Outdoor parking for cars and bikes
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$396,941
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Residential complex AURA APART
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$75,000
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$253,684
The property is offered in a complex of 10 villas overlooking the rice terraces. Each villa has an infinity pool, a green area and a parking. Land freehold for 80 years (with subsequent extension), leasehold for 30 years (also with extension). Advantages Payback - 4 years Convenient locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$1,32M
The new complex of luxury Moroccan-style villas near the ocean, just 4 minutes walk from wonderful Pandawa Beach. Each villa of at least 500 m2 has 2 interior options: Business and Luxe. The amenities will be situated near the main entrance, 100 meters away. Commercial property of 2,000 m2 w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications