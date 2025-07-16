Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world.

The complex consists of:

A hotel that includes 100 units (9 types of units)

67 villas made of natural stone with private pools

Collaboration with the leading gallery of contemporary art in Singapore - MayinArt (paintings in each room)

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

Increased profitability from the brand: 14% - 18% per annum. According to STR and Colliers, in comparison with private properties, branded hotels show:

+18–25% - to occupancy

+30–40% - to the average price per night

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!

There will be a mobile application where investors will be able to view occupancy and profitability online!

Leasehold: 30 years from 2025 + 30 years

Pink land (tourist)

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2028.

Infrastructure:

Art-Wellness hotel concept

Lobby, Lobby Bar

Restaurant with a terrace

Coworking

SPA and Wellness Centre

Fitness centre

Outdoor pool with beach service

Outdoor parking for cars and bikes

And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.